Concierge broke into SouthPark luxury homes, drove a man's car 6,000 miles, cops say

A concierge at The Residence at SouthPark on Sharon Road has been charged with a series of break ins in which he made himself at home in other people's luxury apartments.
In one instance, Quinnton Jones slept in a tenant's bed while the man was out of town, police say. In another, he is accused of taking someone's company car and driving it 6,000 miles over a period of days.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have charged Jones with larceny of a vehicle, trespassing, misdemeanor breaking and entering, two counts of felony breaking and entering, and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
The charges are in connection with incidents reported on March 16, 23 and 29, police said.
In the first incident, the victim told police he had been out of town and came home to find someone had taken the keys to his company car, a 2015 Range Rover, and drove it 6000 miles.
Investigators say they determined Jones had entered the man's apartment as a part of his job to allow a cleaning service inside. During the course of the investigation, a witness reported Jones had been seen driving a vehicle that matched the victim's SUV on multiple occasions, police said.
On March 23, officers responded to another break-in report from a man who said someone had entered his apartment and had been sleeping in the residence while the he was out of town.
The victim also reported someone had stolen a check from his checkbook and attempted to cash it at two separate banks.
"It was determined that Quinnton Jones had been given permission to enter the victim's apartment to care for his fish while the victim had been out of town," said a police statement. "Jones did not have permission to remove any items from the apartment or to sleep in the residence."
Jones was fired by the The Residence on March 23 and banned from the property, according to police.
However, maintenance staff at The Residence say they entered a third apartment on March 29 to handle a routine repairs and found Jones illegally inside. CMPD officers responded and placed Jones under arrest.
