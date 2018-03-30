Police identified two suspects in old Charlotte murder case. But they're both dead.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified two suspects Friday who they said were connected to a 2016 homicide, but they won't be arrested.
That's because the two men, Ferguson Laurent and Anthony Eugene Gill, are both dead.
Police linked them to the murder of 20-year-old Adrian Potts, who was shot to death in the University City area n June 2016.
Officials determined a large group of people had gathered in an apartment on Collegiate Avenue on June 11, 2016, and the shooting happened after a fight broke out.
Never miss a local story.
Three other people were injured, but lived.
Laurent and Gill were both killed in Salisbury, police said, but did not elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths. Laurent died in November 2016, while Gill died last July.
Police are not looking for additional suspects in Potts' death.
Comments