Charlotte woman dead after being shot multiple times on N. Tryon near Brookshire

North Tryon Street was closed at the 900 block early Monday after police found a woman shot in the area. She died later at Carolinas Medical Center.
Investigators say they were called at 3:59 a.m. to the intersection of North Tryon Street and 11th Street, where they found the victim with gunshot wounds. That’s just north of the East Brookshire Freeway.
Police have not released the victim's identity. The Observer's news partner WBTV reported officers with tracking dogs were in the area, searching for a suspect.
The woman was arguing with someone she knew just prior to being shot multiple times, including a wound to the head, reported TV station WSOC. Police were searching nearby homeless camps for the suspect, reported the station.
Investigators are seeking witnesses. Anyone with details on the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.
