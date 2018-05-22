Matthews man showed up with shotgun to 'handle it himself,' police say. He went to jail.

A 49-year-old man showed up at a Matthews home with a complaint and a shotgun Monday night, according to police reports.
The man, Brian Keith Meadows, confronted two men driving down a driveway near the corner of Morris Road and East Charles Street, police said.
He fired three rounds into the air with his shotgun and then shot at the front grill of the men's car, police said.
The two men told police that Meadows said he was "tired of that drug house" and wanted to "handle it himself."
The men walked to a nearby home, and Meadows fired his gun into the air again, police said.
One of the men took his gun at that point, and they were able to prevent him from leaving before police arrived.
Meadows has been charged with eight offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats, damage to personal property and discharge of a firearm within city limits.
The Matthews Police Department recommends never taking matters into your own hands if you suspect illegal activity in your neighborhood. Instead, consider calling the police non-emergency line at 704-847-5555, the department said.
Comments