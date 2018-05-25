Woman was 'in rage' as she threatened to 'shoot up' a Cookout, Charlotte police say

A woman was arrested Friday morning after she was accused of threatening to shoot up a Cookout in southwest Charlotte, and later firing shots at police.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to a Cookout on York Center Drive early Friday, after the caller said the woman was "in a rage" and had a gun.
The caller told police the woman had threatened to "shoot up" the Cookout, and had possibly fired a shot outside the restaurant, police said.
Cops caught up with her at South Tryon Street and Westinghouse Boulevard, where she ran away from the scene.
She shot at officers at least twice during the chase, before being caught on Sandy Porter Road.
She was not identified, pending charges.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
Comments