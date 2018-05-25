Charlotte man sexually exploited a dozen kids by using online video chat, feds say

A Charlotte man will spend decades in prison after a federal court determined he used a combination of internet chat rooms, apps and text messages to trick at least a dozen children into sending him sexually explicit material.
When police searched Jason Reid's computer hard drive and cell phones, they found least 400 videos and nearly 200 photos of child porn, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Reid was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for child pornography. The presiding judge said it was one of the worst cases of he'd seen in his 15 years on the bench, according to the release.
Officers were tipped to Reid, 30 in 2015, when they learned he was using a video chat website and app to exchange nude videos and photos with a 12-year-old boy, the release states.
He told police he used the apps to contact the victim, the news release states, citing court records.
Court records also show that Reid exchanged text messages with a 13-year-old girl, who had a developmental disorder. He admitted in a plea to engaging in sexual activity and trading sexually explicit photos with the girl, according to the release.
Another victim accused Reid of trading pictures with her, and threatening to hurt her if she told anyone. Reid then traded the 12-year-old victim's picture to a user on a messaging app, the release states, citing court records.
For most of the victims, Reid would trick them into trading sexual images and videos by posing as a teenage boy. He would use fake videos of teenage boys to lure the victims into video chatting with him, according to the news release.
Reid was also ordered by a federal judge to serve 30 years of supervised release after his prison term. All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
