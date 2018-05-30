Woman charged with DWI, accused of fatally hitting man in Matthews

A woman was charged with driving while impaired after police said she struck and killed a pedestrian in Matthews early Wednesday.
The victim, 22-year-old Richard Angelo, was pushing his bike down a road, when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction, Matthews police said.
Angelo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, 21-year-old Sydney Lindenmuth, was arrested. Lindenmuth faces charges for possession of marijuana and driving with an open container of alcohol, in addition to the charge for driving while impaired.
Comments