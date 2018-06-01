CMPD apologizes over what officer told a woman who wanted to report being drugged

Woman posts video claiming she was roofied at Charlotte bar, police respond. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating one of its officers over the allegation that he told a woman she could not report being drugged unless she returned to the scene of the incident and called 911. Leah McGuirk ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating one of its officers over the allegation that he told a woman she could not report being drugged unless she returned to the scene of the incident and called 911. Leah McGuirk