Report: Woman assaults hospital workers, exposes herself in parking lot

A police officer was flagged down Saturday by a Piedmont Medical Center nurse, who pointed to a woman in a hospital gown exposing herself in the parking lot of the Rock Hill hospital.
The woman was yelling and cursing when the officer approached her. She then swung her fist at the policeman, who jerked back and only received a glancing blow, a Rock Hill Police Department report states.
The officer called for backup and told the woman he would use his stun gun on her if she didn’t comply.
When the backup arrived, the woman reportedly took a swing at the other officer.
Police used a stun gun to “get her on the ground,” where she continued to yell, fight and curse, the report states.
Officers later learned she struck a security guard and assaulted a nurse.
Morgan Ariel Crenshaw, 26, was charged with resisting police and two counts of assault and battery, according to the report. The report does not indicate why she was at PMC or her medical condition.
A police officer was treated at Piedmont Medical Center for his injury.
