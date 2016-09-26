Coming Tuesday: CMS board gets report on ratings, federal law

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will get reports Tuesday on the district’s 2016 academic results and the latest twists in federal education law.
The two hottest topics this fall – student assignment and the superintendent search – aren’t on the agenda this week.
Instead, staff will update the board on last year’s test scores, graduation rates and state ratings, which were widely reported when they were released Aug. 31.
The board will also get an update on the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaces No Child Left Behind.
The meeting, which does not include a public comment period, starts at 6 p.m. in room 267 of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St. Find the agenda and a link to live streaming at www.cms.k12.nc.us/boe.
The CMS Bond Oversight Committee meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the CMS auxiliary services building, 3301 Stafford Drive, and the board’s Facilities Committee meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday in room 278 of the Government Center.
