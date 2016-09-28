Park Road Montessori’s former secretary charged with embezzlement

The Park Road Montessori School secretary who was fired in July in connection with money stolen from the school was charged Tuesday with felony embezzlement.
Deborah Crater, 59, was also charged with two felony counts of forgery of endorsement. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools fired Crater in July, saying an audit turned up 12 checks written to her while she was senior administrative secretary.
Crater’s dismissal letter said she was asked to provide supporting documentation, but she did not report to Employee Relations and stopped showing up to work after June 2. She had worked for CMS since 2009.
The district attorney’s office has been investigating since a year-end audit turned up $15,276 that was allegedly stolen from Park Road Montessori, a preK-6 magnet in south Charlotte.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments