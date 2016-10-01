Feeling overwhelmed? In a torn city, reading to a child can help

Good Shepherd Church in southwest Charlotte is big on volunteering. But a new project this year has drawn especially strong interest: Going to Lake Wylie Elementary School to read for one hour a week with a student.
“This has been one of the most effective projects,” said Pastor Talbot Davis. “I can’t really build people’s porches, but I can teach people to read.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ North Star reading project debuted last year, with almost 1,800 volunteers working one-on-one with struggling readers. Many were CMS employees, who will stick with their students as they move up a grade.
CMS hopes community members will step in to offer the same support to a new batch of students. The district provides lesson plans and books that match each child’s reading level, so no expertise is needed.
“Don’t be scared. Just go for it,” advised 9-year-old Jaiden McCoy, who is working with his reading mentor for a second year.
This year has seen Mecklenburg County torn by conflict over race, poverty, privilege and disadvantage. Reading to a child offers one small way to build relationships and improve that child’s prospects. Volunteers can choose a school where the needs are greatest, or pick one close to home. With 168 schools, CMS has plenty of options.
“This is the most fun part of the week for me,” says Jeff Jackson, Jaiden’s reading mentor.
Normally, Jackson’s involvement with the reading program would be limited to sorting and distributing donated books as the CMS director of warehouse operations. But last year he got to watch students at Lake Wylie receive eight books each from Read Charlotte, a community literacy initiative. Jaiden especially liked a Captain America book he got through that program.
In addition to going through lessons on synonyms, plot summaries and how to compare and contrast, Jackson and Jaiden talked about sports and what was going on in their lives. Jaiden was selected because he was below grade level on tests at the start of third grade, but he watched his skills rise during the year. When he took the state exam in May, he scored a Level 4 – not just passing, but solidly on grade level.
“It wasn’t too hard. It was fun,” said Jaiden, who now reads three books a day.
Jefferson was disappointed when he returned to Lake Wylie after school began Aug. 29. Jaiden wasn’t there, so he agreed to take a new student.
But Jaiden returned after Labor Day and the two were reunited. Last week Jaiden brought Jefferson a gift: A ring that says “DAD.” Jaiden has his own father, Cruz McCoy, but he said he has gotten to know about Jefferson’s two teenage sons and wanted to recognize him as a dad.
To learn about volunteering, go to http://bit.ly/1KbYaXb or contact CMS volunteer coordinator Ana Brown, ana.brown@cms.k12.nc.us or 980-343-0474.
