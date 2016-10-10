CMS board votes Tuesday on adding a student member

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will likely get a 10th member soon, as board members vote Tuesday on adding a student to their ranks.
The teen, who will be chosen soon to serve for the rest of the school year, won’t be able to vote because North Carolina’s constitution doesn’t allow that. But he or she will be expected to keep up with the issues, attend meetings and offer a fresh perspective.
“The importance of the student voice is something that we should look to incorporate at every turn,” said board member Ericka Ellis-Stewart. “I’m disappointed we’re not ready to tackle the state constitution, but maybe we’ll get there someday.”
Ellis-Stewart has been pushing for a student member for almost two years. The plan that’s up for a vote Tuesday calls for each CMS high school to elect one student to serve on a new Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council in October. That group will then choose one member to be the first youth school board member.
Superintendent Ann Clark said she’ll continue to meet with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Youth Council, which was created by the nonprofit GenerationNation and has lobbied for a student board member. That group is also open to charter, private and home-schooled students, and meets with Mecklenburg County and city of Charlotte leaders as well as CMS.
No board members have spoken against adding a student, but they’ve debated how to do it. Some, including Vice Chair Elyse Dashew, argued for rotating the post among two or three students, saying the time demands might be too much for one teen who may also have to work, care for siblings and/or juggle other activities. Dashew noted Monday that student council elections can turn into popularity contests, with some students buying “swag” to promote their campaigns.
Board member Ruby Jones was among those saying one student who takes the job seriously should fill the role.
“If you decide to do anything of value to you, you have to make decisions: Is this what I’m going to prioritize?” Jones said Monday. “That’s what life is. You can’t do everything.”
