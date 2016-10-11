Still growing: CMS adds 1,017 students, topping projections

The count is in: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has 147,157 K-12 students this year, up 1,017 over last year at the same time.
That’s about double what CMS had projected after seeing growth flatten in 2015-16. A steady increase in charter schools and a growing voucher program for low-income students have made projections increasingly challenging.
Last year CMS was caught off guard by an increase of only 777 students, after years of adding 1,800 to 3,100 students a year. This year’s growth, while larger than expected, is less than 1 percent.
South Mecklenburg High School topped 3,000 students this year, keeping its spot as the district’s largest school with 3,031. It’s followed closely by Myers Park High (2,994) and Ardrey Kell High (2,991).
CMS had not yet released the number of Mecklenburg students enrolled in charter schools, which are independent public schools that can take students across county lines. About three dozen charter schools draw from Mecklenburg County.
