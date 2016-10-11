Still growing: CMS adds 1,017 students, topping projections

2:41 Major flooding and power outages continue in NC following Hurricane Matthew Pause

2:01 Cecile Richards supports Hillary Clinton

2:36 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.11.16

2:14 Record flooding in Smithfield after Hurricane Matthew pushes Neuse over banks

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:08 Hurricane Matthew brings down branches and flooding around Mount Pleasant

2:01 Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

1:15 Dogs rescued from flood waters in Pinetops

1:44 2016 Project LIFT results