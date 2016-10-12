MeckEd honors Clark for 33 years of tough decisions, loving acts

As Superintendent Ann Clark’s long career with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools draws to a close, the nonprofit MeckEd honored her Wednesday as its 2016 champion of education.
The education and advocacy group’s annual breakfast took place in the context of what President Ross Danis called “this epic struggle to unite our community,” illustrated vividly by turmoil in Charlotte’s streets after a Sept. 20 police shooting.
Steven Carmichael, whom Clark mentored when he was a student and she was principal at Alexander Graham Junior High, talked about the frustration one can feel when faced with strife in Charlotte, across the state and across the nation. He said Clark is a reminder that work to change the world “continues one difficult and courageous decision at a time, one loving gesture at a time.”
Carmichael became a counselor and is now a CMS principal in training.
Clark, who has spent 33 years with the district, will retire in 2017. The district is searching for a successor. She told Wednesday’s gathering about the urgency of moving ahead in the face of daunting challenges.
“While I think ‘hope’ is a great word ... I believe we are at a point as a school system and as a community where we have to do more than hope,” Clark said. “While keeping hope in your heart is important, we have to believe. We have to come with conviction and we have to be clear about what our goal is.”
