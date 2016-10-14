Take-home iPads and laptops: Partners help CMS close digital gap

Hundreds of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students who might otherwise fall behind on digital homework are getting take-home technology at little or no cost this year, thanks to partners who want to help close the digital divide.
The term refers to the gap between families who can afford a technology-rich home, giving their kids an edge in a world where classes and jobs often rely on the click of a keyboard, and those who can’t. The lack of digital proficiency is one of many obstacles that can block the road out of poverty, a central challenge in a city that has been ranked last in the nation for upward mobility.
“To not have a computer is a terrible imbalance,” said Pat Millen, founder of the Cornelius-based E2D/Eliminate the Digital Divide. “Every assignment you get in a CMS school after the age of about 10 presumes that you have a computer at home to do it.”
E2D has been distributing refurbished laptops to CMS students since 2013, after Millen’s 12-year-old daughter Franny asked her parents how classmates could succeed without being able to use the internet at home. The program has grown every year, and this year’s plan calls for distributing 800 to 900 laptops to students at five high-poverty high schools: Garinger, Harding, Vance, West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg.
For some, such as 14-year-old Harding freshman Jayla McDuffie, it’s the first time having a home computer. She said she uses her phone for an internet connection, but needs access to Google Classroom to do some of her assignments.
“If you don’t have anything to do it with, you kind of get an F,” she said after getting a Lenovo Thinkpad from E2D.
Families pay a $50 participation fee to get an E2D laptop, and the group works with the national nonprofit EveryoneOn to help them line up affordable internet service. Harding alum Erin Maldonado raised $1,000 to pay the fee for 20 students identified as high achievers; Jayla was among them.
Another five CMS schools have been added to Verizon’s national Innovative Learning project. That means 1,900 middle school students are getting iPads to take home and a free two-year Verizon Wireless plan. On Wednesday students and parents packed the gym at Whitewater Middle School, which joins Bruns, Druid Hills, Reid Park and Westerly Hills preK-8 schools in the program. The donation to CMS totals about $8 million, said Dean Antonilli, Verizon’s director of business sales in Charlotte.
Superintendent Ann Clark says the national concern about take-home technology programs is that students will damage or lose the costly devices. She says she’ll follow up on the Verizon iPads and hopes her students will prove the doubters wrong. She’ll also ask principals to track whether they see better work once their students have tablets at home.
E2D hopes to add one more step in the path to digital opportunities. The group already has a handful of students earning $15 an hour refurbishing the laptops, which are donated by companies such as Lowe’s, Electrolux, Ally and MetLife. Millen’s goal is to open a second computer lab and hire some of the high school students who are getting laptops now, giving them a chance to earn money and develop marketable skills.
“Hope. Opportunity,” Millen said. “That’s what we hope E2D is.”
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Learn more
E2D: www.e-2-d.org, 704-657-0408 or pat.millen@gmail.com
Verizon Innovative Learning: www.verizon.com/about/responsibility/verizon-innovative-learning or Dean Antonilli, 704-752-2640.
