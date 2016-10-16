This week in CMS: Magnet meetings and superintendent search update

People who are perplexed, concerned or just curious about Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ new approach to school choice have three chances this week to get an explanation. And the school board is ready to take the next step in its search for a new superintendent.
Three public sessions offer a chance to ask questions and hear from top officials about the magnet plan that was released last week and is up for a vote Nov. 9. It will lead to changes in the 2017 school options lottery, which shapes who gets into magnet schools in 2017-18.
From 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Superintendent Ann Clark holds a “coffee and conversation” session at Piedmont Middle School, 1421 E. 10th St., to talk about anything on people’s minds.
From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday there will be simultaneous town hall meetings on the magnet plan at opposite ends of the county: North Mecklenburg High, 11201 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, and South Mecklenburg High, 8900 Park Road.
On Wednesday the school board holds a work session on the superintendent search. Applications have closed, and the search firm will report on public feedback sessions held in September. That meeting starts at 4 p.m. in room 280 of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St. It is open to the public, though the board may go into closed session later to discuss the applicants.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
