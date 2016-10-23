Tuesday: Speak up on new CMS magnet plan

Tuesday brings a chance for people to tell the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board what they think of a long-awaited plan to make magnet schools more diverse and provide new alternatives for students in low-performing schools.
The plan, unveiled at the board’s last meeting, is up for a public hearing Tuesday, with a board discussion held after the comments. It’s among a series of opportunities to speak up and learn more about the plan before the board votes Nov. 9.
To find out more about the plan, go to www.cms.k12.nc.us and click “2017-18 Student Assignment Review” under Spotlight. Here’s what’s coming up.
Monday: Superintendent Ann Clark will take questions about the magnet plan during a Facebook Live session with the Observer from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Go to the Observer’s Facebook page to watch and submit questions.
Tuesday: Meeting starts at 6 p.m. in room 267 of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St. To speak at the public hearing call 980-343-5139 by noon Tuesday or sign up on site before the meeting. Watch live online or on CMS-TV Cable 3.
Wednesday: Clark holds a “coffee and conversation” session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Elon Park Elementary, 11425 Ardrey Kell Road.
Nov. 7: Town hall meetings on the magnet plan from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Mecklenburg High, 6800 Monroe Road, and West Mecklenburg High, 7400 Tuckaseegee Road. Participate online by clicking the “town hall meetings” button at the top of the CMS website.
Nov. 9: Public hearing and vote on the magnet plan, 6 p.m. at the Government Center. Meetings are normally on Tuesdays, but this one is delayed because of Election Day.
