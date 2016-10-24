Today on Facebook: Clark talks about new CMS magnet plan

Superintendent Ann Clark will do a Facebook live session at 12:30 p.m. today to talk about the new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools magnet proposal.
Visit the Observer’s page to watch and submit questions, or email questions before 11:30 a.m. to ahelms@charlotteobserver.com.
The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes Tuesday and expects to vote on Nov. 9.
Details about the proposal, including town hall meetings scheduled for Nov. 7, are on the CMS student assignment review link. Read more here about some of the questions people are asking already.
