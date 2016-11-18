Hillary Hollowood inspires Garinger students to speak publicly at CMS board meetings

The Learning Collaborative recently built a playset with swings, a slide, and mini climbing wall at their school on Sam Drenan Road. But because of safety regulations the agency needs mulch donated and spread before the kids can slide down the slide, swing on the swings and climb to the platform.
A nonprofit group founded by a CMS family, Eliminate the Digital Divide or E2D, has taken on its biggest project yet, handing out take-home laptops to 500 students in five high-poverty CMS schools. Their big event was last Saturday, but they're visiting several schools, including Harding University High School, to give laptops to students who were unable to make it Saturday.
Chidarrell Palmer-Glaze said she has always wanted to send her children, Ellijah Palmer, 10, and Cail Glaze, 7, to private school but never thought she would be able to afford it. Thanks to North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship, designed to help low-income parents move kids from public to private school, she now has enrolled them in Charlotte's Male Leadership Academy.