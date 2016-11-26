NCCU chancellor dies of cancer

Debra Saunders-White, the eleventh chancellor of North Carolina Central University, died from cancer on Saturday, the school announced.
Saunders-White, 59, took over the role of chancellor on June 1, 2013. White became the university’s first permanent female chancellor on February 8, 2013, the release said.
Saunders-White was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015. She took a medical leave of absence from the university on Aug. 8.
University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings said Saunders-White would be remembered for her dedication to the university she served.
“The UNC system lost a great leader today,” Spellings said. “With the death of Deb Saunders-White, we also lost a valued colleague and friend. Deb loved NCCU with all her being and treated each of its students as her very own. She called them her light and her inspiration as she waged her battle with cancer. As a first-generation college graduate, she understood the rare opportunities that higher education can provide, as well as the challenges so many young people face in accessing and affording college. Deb will be remembered for her positive outlook on life, her unwavering faith and determination, and her commitment to Eagle Excellence. Our hearts go out to her family and the entire NCCU community.”
Chairman of the NCCU Board of Trustees, George R. Hamilton, said Saunders-White’s death was a deep loss for him personally, and for NCCU.
“She led NCCU through transformational years where the university recorded significant increases in critical performance indicator areas, including retention and graduation rates, and the positioning of our two research institutes became more prominent,” Hamilton said. “Her numerous contributions to the academy were significant in distinguishing the institution nationally in the higher education marketplace, one that helped recognize NCCU as the 2016 HBCU of the Year by HBCU Digest. On behalf of the NCCU Board of Trustees, I extend condolences to her children, mother, brothers and other members of her family.”
Johnson O. Akinleye, acting chancellor, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs said Saunders-White was a loss felt by everyone.
“Her loss is nearly immeasurable to our community, but her influence on higher education and her genuine love and dedication for NCCU, most especially the students, are clearly evident by her impact in Durham, across North Carolina and throughout our nation,” Akinleye said. “Chancellor Saunders-White was a powerhouse of energy and wit; she spent her life passionately executing on her visionary and transformative strategy of using education to create opportunity.”
Saunders-White came to the university from the U.S. Department of Education after working in higher education administration at Hampton University and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She also worked in corporate marketing for IBM, according to the release. She is survived by two children, Elizabeth Paige and Cecil III; her mother, Irene Saunders; and her brothers, Roger, Ralph and Kyle Saunders, and their families, a number of other family members and a host of friends.
A full obituary and details on a vigil, memorial service and celebration of life had not been released yet as of about noon Saturday.
