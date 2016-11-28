Charter schools

Listing includes all Mecklenburg charters, as well as selected ones from other counties.
Aristotle Academy: Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), with extra focus on character development. 168 students. Grades K-5. Application due: April 28. Address: 2461 Arty Ave., Charlotte 28208. aristotle.teamcfa.school
Bradford Preparatory Academy: College prep. 980 students. Grades K-10 (grade 11 next year.) Information sessions: Dec 7, Jan. 10, 11, 17, 18. Application due: Feb 1. Address: 2502 Salome Church Road, Charlotte 28262. bradfordprepschool.org
Charlotte Choice Charter: Science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) focus. 276 students. Grades K-8. Tours by appointment Tuesdays and Thursdays. Application due: Jan 14. Address: 3124 Milton Road, Charlotte 28215. charlottechoicecharter.org
Charlotte Lab School: Collaborates with local partners, field experts and universities to create a community of learners using the city of Charlotte as its educational “lab.” 404 students. Grades K-5 (adds grade 6 next year.) Open houses: Jan 26, March 9. Application due: March 10. Address: 301 East Ninth St., Charlotte 28202. charlottelabschool.org
Charlotte Learning Academy: College prep, small classes. 260 students. Grades 6-12. Tours by appointment. Application due: Accepted until full. Address: 701 Scaleybark Road, Charlotte 28209. charlottelearningacademy.org
Charlotte Secondary School: Offers the Paideia curriculum, which focuses on problem solving, innovative thinking, conceptual understanding and the sharing of ideas rather than memorization. 393 students. Grades 6-12. Tours by appointment. Application due: March 8. Address: 8601 McAlpine Park Dr., Charlotte 28211. charlottesecondary.org
Commonwealth High School: For students at risk of dropping out of high school. 260 students. Grades 9-12. Open house: Jan 10. Application due: Ongoing. Address: 5112 Central Ave., Charlotte 28205. commonwealthhs.com
Community Charter School: Project-based school with art and music integration. 80-100 students. Grades K-5. Tours by appointment. Application due: March 1. Address: 510 South Torrence St., Charlotte 28204. communitycharter.org
Community School of Davidson: Uses the principles of The Basic School, which focuses on community, universal experiences for all children and character. 1,369 students. Grades K-12. Open houses: Jan. 10; Jan 19 (grades K-7); Jan 24 (grades 8-12). Application due: Jan. 31. Addresses: Grades K-7 located at 565 Griffith St., Davidson 28036; grades 8-12 located at 404 Armour St., Davidson, 28036. csdspartans.org
Corvian Community School: Uses the principles of The Basic School, which focuses on community, universal experiences for all children and character. 700 students. Grades K-7 (adds grade 8 next year). Application due: Jan. 31. K-4 located at 9501 David Taylor Drive, Charlotte 28262. Grades 5-7 located at 4125 Johnston Oehler Road, Charlotte 28262. corvian.org
Invest Collegiate Transform: Creative arts-based curriculum. 500 students. Grades K-8. Slots filled for next year. Taking applications for waiting list. Address: 2045 Suttle Ave., Charlotte 28208. ictransform.org
KIPP Charlotte: College prep program for students in underserved and marginalized communities. 550 students. Grades K and 4-8 (adds grade 1 next year). Application due: Open. Address: 931 Wilann Drive, Charlotte 28215. kippcharlotte.org
Lake Norman Charter: College prep. 1,600 students. Grades 5-12 (adds grades K-2 next year). Application due: Jan. 31. 12435 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville 28078. lncharter.org
Mallard Creek STEM Academy: Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) focus. 532 students. Grades K-6 (adds grade 7 next year). Tours Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment. Application due: Jan. 31. Address: 9142 Browne Road, Charlotte 28269. mcstemacademy.org
Matthews Charter: College prep with moral-focused curriculum. 530 students. Grades K-6 (adds grade 7 next year.) Application due: Feb. 28. Address: 2332 Mount Harmony Church Road, Matthews 28105. nhaschools.com/schools/matthews
Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy: Supports the intellectual, social and emotional needs of highly gifted children. 375 students. Grades K-8. Open house: Dec.3. Application due: Jan. 27. Address: 5225 77 Center Dr., Charlotte 28217. Scholarsacademy.org
Pine Lake Preparatory: College prep. 1,600 students. Grades K-12. Open house: Jan. 19. Application due: Jan. 31. Address: 104 Yellow Wood Circle, Mooresville 28115. pinelakeprep.org
Pioneer Spings Community School: Holistic, nature-based charter school. 257 students. Grades K-5 (adds grade 6 next year). Open houses: Dec. 6, Jan 5. Application due: Feb. 15. Address: 9200 Bob Beatty Road, Charlotte 28269. pioneersprings.org
Queens Grant Community School: College prep curriculum focusing on character education. 1,300 students. Grades K-12. Open house dates: Jan. 17, Feb. 21. Application due: Feb 28. Address: K-8 located at 6400 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill 28227. Grades 9-12 located at 10323 Idlewild Road. nhaschools.com/schools/queensgrant for grades K-8; queensgranthigh.org for grades 9-12.
Queen City STEM School: Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) focus. 380 students. Grades K-7. Application due: March 31. Address: 8701 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte 28262. queencitystem.org
Socrates Academy: Focus on the Greek language and the Socratic teaching method. 673 students. Grades K-8. Open houses: Dec. 8, Jan 19. Application due: Jan. 27. Address: 3909 Weddington Road, Matthews 28105. socratesacademy.us
Stewart Creek High School: Non-traditional learning environment with flexible scheduling options that lets students learn at their own pace. Ages 16-21. Address: 2701 Freedom Drive, Charlotte 28208. finishschool.com
Sugar Creek Charter: College and career readiness of low-wealth students of color. 1,500 students. Grades K-8 located at 4101 N Tryon St., Charlotte 28206. Grades 9-12 located at 7821 Old Concord Road. thesugarcreek.org
Thunderbird Preparatory Academy: Building leaders. 160 students. Grades K-6 (adds grade 7 next year). Weekly tours on Wednesdays. Open houses: Jan. 5, 12, Feb. 2, 9. Address: 17609 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius, 28031. thunderbirdprep.org
United Community School: Uses the principles of The Basic School, which focuses on community, universal experiences for all children and character. Has a year-round calendar and emphasis on piano theory. 200 students. Grades K-4 (add grade 5 next year). Tours by appointment. Application due: Feb. 16. Address: 1406 Suther Road, Charlotte 28213. ucsnc.org
Veritas Community School: Focus on health and wellness as a means to academic achievement. Open houses: Feb. 2 and March 7. Address: 2600 Grimes Street, Charlotte 28206. veritas.teamcfa.school
