Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

South Learning Community
Ardrey Kell High: 2,991 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 10220 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/ardreykellHS
Ballantyne Elementary: 866 students. Grades K-5. Address:15425 Scholastic Drive, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/ballantyneES
Berewick Elementary: 694 students. Grades K-5. Address: 5910 Dixie River Road, Charlotte 28278. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/berewickES
Beverly Woods Elementary: 770 students. Grades K-5. Address: 6001 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte 28210. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/beverlywoodsES
Community House Middle: 1,783 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 9500 Community House Road, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/communityhouseMS
Elizabeth Lane Elementary: 1,067 students. Grades K-5. Address: 121 Elizabeth Lane, Matthews 28105. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/elizabethlaneES
Elon Park Elementary: 1,111 students. Grades K-5. Address: 11425 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/elonparkES
Endhaven Elementary: 728 students. Grades K-5. Address: 6815 Endhaven Lane, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/endhavenES
Hawk Ridge Elementary: 903 students. Grades K-5. 9201 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/hawkridgeES/Pages/Default.aspx
Huntingtowne Farms Elementary: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 779 students. Grades K-5. Address: 2520 Huntingtowne Farms Lane, Charlotte 28210. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/huntingtownefarmsES
Jay M. Robinson Middle: 1,137 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 5925 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/jaymrobinsonMS
Kennedy Middle School: Partial science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) magnet. 907 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 4000 Gallant Lane, Charlotte 28273. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/kennedyMS
Lake Wylie Elementary: 673 students. Grades pre K-5. 13620 Erwin Road, Charlotte 28273. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/lakewylieES
McAlpine Elementary: 470 students. Grades PreK-5. Address: 9100 Carswell Lane, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/mcalpineES
McKee Road Elementary: 514 students. Grades K-5. Address: 4101 McKee Road, Charlotte 28270. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/mckeeroadES
Olympic High: 4301 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte 28273, has five partial magnets in grades 9-12:
▪ Biotechnology, Health and Public Administration: 577 students. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/bhpaOHS/Pages/Default.aspx
▪ Math, Engineering, Technology and Science: 633 students. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/metsOHS
▪ Renaissance School of Arts and Technology: 610 students. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/renaissaeOHS
▪ School of Executive Leadership & Entrepreneurial Development: 395 students. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/eledOHS
▪ School of Technology Entrepreneurship & Advanced Manufacturing: 342 students. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/teamOHS
Palisades Park Elementary: Currently a STEM magnet, but will be full neighborhood school in 2017-18. Grades K-5. 819 students. Address: 15321 York Road, Charlotte 28278. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/palisadesparkES
Pineville Elementary: 785 students. Grades K-5. Address: 204 Lowry St., Pineville 28134. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/pinevilleES
Polo Ridge Elementary: 1,021 students. Grades K-5. Address: 11830 Tom Short Road, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/poloridgeES
Providence High: 2,048 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 1800 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte 28270. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/providenceHS
Providence Spring Elementary: 932 students. Grades K-5. Address: 10045 Providence Church Lane, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/providencespringES
Quail Hollow Middle: 909 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 2901 Smithfield Church Road, Charlotte 28210. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/quailhollowMS
River Gate Elementary: 794 students. Grades K-5. Address: 15340 Smith Road, Charlotte 28273. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/rivergateES
Smithfield Elementary: 669 students. Grades K-5. Address: 3200 Smithfield Church Road, Charlotte 28210. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/smithfieldES
South Charlotte Middle: 886 students. Address: 8040 Strawberry Lane, Charlotte 28277. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/southcharlotteMS
South Mecklenburg High: Partial world languages magnet. 3,031 students. Grades 9-12. 8900 Park Road, Charlotte 28210. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/southmecklenburgHS
Southwest Middle: 1,388 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 13624 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte 28273. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/southwestMS
Steele Creek Elementary: 774 students. Grades K-5. Address: 4100 Gallant Lane, Charlotte 28273. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/steelecreekES
Winget Park Elementary: Gaining partial science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) magnet in 2017-18. 454 students. Grades K-5. Address: 12235 Winget Road, Charlotte 28278. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/wingetparkES
North Learning Community
Bailey Middle: 1,666 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 11900 Bailey Road, Cornelius 28031. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/baileyMS
Barnette Elementary: 720 students. Grades K-5. Address: 13659 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/barnetteES
Blythe Elementary: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 1,068 students. Grades K-5. Open houses: Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 24, March 17, April 28. Address: 12202 Hambright Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/blytheES
Cornelius Elementary: 605 students. Grades K-5. Address: 21126 Catawba Ave., Cornelius 28031. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/corneliusES
Croft Community: 571 students. Grades K-5. Address: 4911 Hucks Road, Charlotte 28269. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/croftES
David Cox Elementary: 615 students. Grades K-5. Address: 4215 David Cox Road, Charlotte 28269. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/davidcoxroadES
Davidson Elementary: 708 students. Grades K-5. Address: 635 South St., Davidson 28036. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/davidsonES
Francis Bradley Middle: 1,063 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 13345 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/francisbradleyMS
Grand Oak Elementary: 593 students. Grades K-5. Address: 15410 Stumptown Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/grandoakES
Highland Mill Montessori: Full Montessori magnet, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction. 231 students. Grades pre-K-6. Address: 3201 Clemson Ave., Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/highlandmillES
Hopewell High: 1,662 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 11530 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/hopewellHS
Hornets Nest Elementary: 633 students. Grades K-5. Address: 6700 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte 28216. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/hornetsnestES
Hough High: 2,594 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 12420 Bailey Road, Cornelius 28031. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/williamamoshoughHS
Huntersville Elementary: 815 students. Grades K-5. Address: 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/huntersvilleES
J.M. Alexander Middle: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 763 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 12201 Hambright Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/jmalexanderMS
J.V. Washam Elementary: 1,033 students. Grades K-5. Address: 9611 Westmoreland Road, Cornelius 28031. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/jvwashamES
Long Creek Elementary: 470 students. Grades PreK-5. Address: 9213-A Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/longcreekES
Mallard Creek High: 2,509 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 3825 Johnston Oehler Road, Charlotte 28269. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/mallardcreekHS
Mallard Creek Elementary: Partial learning immersion and talent development magnet, a rigorous curriculum for advanced learners. 671 students. Grades K-5. Open houses: Dec. 8, Jan. 19, Feb. 9. Address: 9801 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/mallardcreekES
Mountain Island Lake Academy Elementary: 912 students. Grades PreK-8. Address: 7905 Pleasant Grove Road, Charlotte 28216. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/mountainislandlakeacademyES
North Mecklenburg High: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation; partial world languages magnet; partial science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) magnet. 2,193 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 11201 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/northmecklenburgHS
Parkside Elementary: 391 students. Grades K-5. Address: 2945 Johnston-Oehler Road, Charlotte 28269. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/parksideES
Ridge Road Middle: 1,245 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 7260 Highland Creek Parkway, Charlotte 28269. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/ridgeroadMS
Stoney Creek Elementary: 780 students. Grades K-5. Address: 14015 Mallard Roost Road, Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/stoneycreekES
Torree Creek Elementary: 584 students. Grades K-5. Address: 14550 Ranson Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/torrencecreekES
Trillium Springs Montessori: Full Montessori magnet, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction. 130 students. Grades PreK-5. Address: 9213 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville 28078. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/trilliumspringsmontessoriES
Winding Springs Elementary: 859 students. Grades K-5. Address: 6601 Horace Mann Road, Charlotte 28269. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/windingspringsES
Computer science/coding magnet: New full magnet in 2017-18 for grades K-5. To be housed at 8601 Old Concord Road.
Beacon Learning Community
Albemarle Road Elementary: 1,169 students. Grades K-5. Open houses: Dec. 12 and Jan. 9. Address: 7800 Riding Trail Road, Charlotte 28212. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/albemarleroadES
Briarwood Academy: 721 students. Grades K-5. Address: 1001 Wilann Drive, Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/briarwoodacademyES
Eastway Middle: 884 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 1501 Norland Road, Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/eastwayMS
Garinger High: 1,940 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 1100 Eastway Drive, Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/garingerHS
Harding University High: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. Partial science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) magnet. 1,657 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 2001 Alleghany St., Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/hardinguniversityHS
James Martin Middle: 1,017 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 7800 IBM Drive, Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/jamesmartinMS
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle: 973 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 500 Bilmark Ave., Charlotte 28213. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/martinlutherkingjrMS
Nations Ford Elementary: 781 students. Grades K-5. Address: 7050 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte 28217. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/nationsfordESspx
Reid Park Academy: 897 students. Grades K-8. Address: 4108 West Tyvola Road, Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/reidparkES
Sterling Elementary: 646 students. Grades K-5. Address: 9601 China Grove Church Road, Pineville 28134. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/sterlingES
Westerly Hills Academy: 549 students. Grades K-8. Address: 4420 Denver Ave., Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/westerlyhillsES
Whitewater Academy: 788 students. Grades K-5. Address: 11600 White Rapids Road, Charlotte 28214. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/whitewaterES
Winterfield Elementary: 679 students. Grades K-5. Address: 3100 Winterfield Place, Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/winterfieldES
Zebulon B. Vance High: 1,674 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 7600 IBM Drive, Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/vanceHS
Central Learning Community
Alexander Graham Middle: 1,422 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 1800 Runnymede Lane, Charlotte 28211. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/alexandergrahamMS
Billingsville Elementary: New in 2017-18: Partial science, technology, engineering, math, health sciences magnet. 329 students. Grades K-5. Address: 124 Skyland Ave., Charlotte, 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/billingsvilleES
Carmel Middle: 1,071 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 5001 Camilla Drive, Charlotte 28226. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/carmelMS
Chantilly Montessori: Full Montessori magnet, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction. 276 students. Grades PreK-6. Address: 701 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/chantillyES
Cotswold Elementary: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 814 students. Grades K-5. Address: 300 Greenwich Road, Charlotte 28211. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/cotswoldES
Dilworth Elementary: 732 students. Grades K-5. Address: 405 East Park Ave., Charlotte 28203. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/dilworthES
East Mecklenburg High: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 1,907 students. Grades 9-12. Open houses: Dec. 12, 13; Jan. 5, 11, 12, 27, 31; Feb. 9, 13. Address: 6800 Monroe Road, Charlotte 28212. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/eastmecklenburgHS
Eastover Elementary: 438 students. Grades K-5. Address: 500 Cherokee Road, Charlotte 28207. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/eastoverES
Elizabeth Traditional Elementary: Full Traditional magnet, a program that focuses on traditional teaching styles and a structured environment. 536 students. Grades K-5. Open house dates: Dec. 6, 7 and Jan. 11. Address: 1601 Park Drive, Charlotte 28204. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/elizabethES
Greenway Park Elementary: 537 students. Grades K-5. Address: 8301 Monroe Road, Charlotte 28212. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/greenwayparkES
Highland Mills Montessori Elementary: Full Montessori magnet, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction. 231 students. Grades PreK-6. Open house dates: Dec. 14. Address: 3201 Clemson Ave., Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/highlandmillES
Idlewild Elementary: Partial learning immersion and talent development magnet, a rigorous curriculum for advanced learners. 1,002 students. Grades K-5. Open houses: Dec. 6, Jan. 17, 26. Address: 7101 Idlewild Road, Charlotte 28212. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/idlewildES
Irwin Academic Center: Full learning immersion and talent development magnet, a rigorous curriculum for advanced learners. 491 students. Grades K-5. Address: 329 N. Irwin Ave., Charlotte 28202. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/irwinacademiccenterES
Lansdowne Elementary: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 566 students. Grades K-5. Address: 6400 Prett Court, Charlotte 28270. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/lansdowneES
Lincoln Heights Academy: A comprehensive separate day school available for seriously emotionally and behaviorally disabled students. 97 students. Grades K-12. Address: 1900 Newcastle St., Charlotte, 28216. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/lincolnheightsacademyEC
McClintock Middle School: Partial science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) magnet. 1,031 students. Grades 6-8. Open house: Dec. 5. Address: 1925 Rama Road, Charlotte 28212. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/mcclintockMS
Metro School: Serves students that are cognitively disabled, ranging in age from 3 to 22. Many also have severe medical and physical needs. 225 students. Grades K-12. Address: 405 South Davidson St., Charlotte 28202. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/metroEC
Myers Park High: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 2,994 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 2400 Colony Road, Charlotte 28209. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/myersparkHS
Myers Park Traditional Elementary: Full traditional magnet, a program that focuses on traditional teaching styles and a structured environment. 704 students. Grades K-5. Open house: Jan. 12. Address: 2132 Radcliffe Ave., Charlotte 28207. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/myersparkES
Oakhurst STEAM Elementary: Partial science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) magnet. 631 students. Grades K-5. Address: 4511 Monroe Road, Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/oakhurststeamacademyES
Olde Providence Elementary: 741 students. Grades K-5. Address: 3800 Rea Road, Charlotte 28226. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/oldeprovidenceES
Park Road Montessori: Full Montessori magnet, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction. 439 students. Grades PreK-6. Address: 3701 Haven Drive, Charlotte 28209. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/parkroadES
Piedmont Middle School: Full International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 1,084 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 1241 East 10th St., Charlotte 28204. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/piedmontMS
Rama Road Elementary: 603 students. Grades K-5. Address: 1035 Rama Road, Charlotte 28211. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/ramaroadES
Randolph Middle School: Full International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 1,159 students. Grades 6-8. Open house dates: Dec. 8, Jan. 12, 21 and March 16. Address: 4400 Water Oak Road, Charlotte 28211. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/randolphMS
Sedgefield Elementary: 391 students. Grades K-5. Address: 715 Hartford Ave., Charlotte, 28209. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/sedgefieldES
Selwyn Elementary: 860 students. Grades K-5. Address: 2840 Colony Road, Charlotte 28211. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/selwynES
Sharon Elementary: 830 students. Grades K-5. Address: 4330 Foxcroft Road, Charlotte 28211. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/sharonES
Montessori High School: New in 2017-18. Program currently at Sedgefield Middle will move to J.T. Williams building, 2400 Carmine St, Charlotte, 28206. Grades 7-10, will add a new grade each subsequent year until it has grades 7-12. Will open with 500 students.
East Learning Community
Albemarle Road Middle: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 1,158 students. Grades 6-8. Open house dates: Dec. 12 and Jan. 9. Address: 6900 Democracy Drive, Charlotte 28212. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/albemarleroadMS
Collinswood Language Academy: Full Spanish language immersion magnet. 763 students. Grades K-8. Open house dates: Jan. 10. Address: 4000 Applegate Road, Charlotte 28209. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/collinswoodMS
Bain Elementary: 925 students. Grades K-5. Address: 11540 Bain School Road, Charlotte 28227. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/bainES
Butler High: 2,141 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 1810 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews 28105. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/butlerHS
Clear Creek Elementary: 554 students. Grades K-5. Address: 13501 Albemarle Road, Charlotte 28227. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/clearcreekES
Crestdale Middle: 782 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 940 Sam Newell Road, Matthews 28105. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/crestdaleMS
Crown Point Elementary: 690 students. Grades K-5. Address: 3335 Sam Newell Road, Matthews 28105. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/crownpointES
E.E. Waddell Language Academy: Full world languages immersion magnet (Chinese, French, German, Japanese). 1,382 students. Grades K-8. Address: 7030 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte 28217. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/waddellHS
First Ward Creative Arts Academy: Full visual and performing arts magnet. 572 students. Grades K-5. Address: 715 North Caldwell St., Charlotte 28202. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/firstwardES
Independence High: 2,469 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 1967 Patriot Drive, Charlotte 28227. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/independenceHS
J.H. Gunn Elementary: 750 students. Grades K-5. Address: 7400 Harrisburg Road, Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/jhgunnES
Joesph W. Grier Academy: 789 students. Grades K-5. Address: 8330 Grier Road, Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/josephwgrierES
Lebanon Road Elementary: 758 students. Grades PreK-5. Address: 7300 Lebanon Road, Charlotte 28227. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/lebanonroadES
Matthews Elementary: 933 students. Grades K-5. Address: 200 E. McDowell St., Matthews 28105. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/matthewsES
Mint Hill Middle: 1,195 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 11501 Idlewild Road, Matthews 28105. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/minthillMS
Northridge Middle: 691 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 7601 The Plaza, Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/northridgeMS
Northeast Middle: 641 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 5960 Brickstone Drive, Charlotte 28227. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/northeastMS
Northwest School of the Arts: Full visual and performing arts magnet. 1,051 students. Grades 6-12. Open houses: Nov. 30, Jan. 10. Address: 1415 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte 28216. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/northwestHS
Oaklawn Language Academy: Full Spanish language immersion magnet. 549 students. Grades K-8. Open house dates: Dec. 8 and Jan. 19. Address: 1810 Oaklawn Ave., Charlotte 28216. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/oaklawnMS
Piney Grove Elementary: 806 students. Grades PreK-5. Address: 8801 Eaglewind Drive, Charlotte 28212. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/pineygroveES
Reedy Creek Elementary: 772 students. Grades K-5. Address: 10801 Plaza Road Extension, Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/reedycreekES
Rocky River High: 1,630 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 10505 Clear Creek Commerce Drive, Mint Hill, 28227. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/rockyriverHS
University Park Creative Arts School: Full visual and performing arts magnet. 494 students. Grades K-5. Address: 2400 Hildebrand St., Charlotte 28216. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/universityparkES
L.E.A.D. Learning Community
Cato Middle College High: Full magnet program where students can earn college credits at the Cato campus of Central Piedmont Community College. 247 students. Grades 11-13. Open houses: Dec. 8 and Jan. 10. Address: 8120 Grier Road, Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/catoHS
Charlotte engineering Early College: Full magnet program where students can earn college credits at UNC Charlotte. 281 students. Grades 9-13. Open house: Dec. 15. Address: 9000 Robert Snyder Road, Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/ceecHS
Cochrane Collegiate Academy/iMeck Academy: Partial magnet that blends traditional teaching with virtual learning. 795 students. Grades 6-12. Open house. Dec. 8. Address: 6200 Starhaven Dr., Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/cochraneMS
Early College at UNC Charlotte: New in 2017-18. Full magnet program where students can earn college credits at UNC Charlotte toward a career in education. Grade 9 first year. Grade added each subsequent year until it’s grades 9-13.
eLearning Academy: Full-time virtual high school. 149 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 800 Everett Place, Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/elearningacademyHS
Harper Middle College High: Full magnet program where students can earn college credits at the Harper campus of Central Piedmont Community College. 107 students. Grades 11-13. Open houses: Dec. 12 and Jan. 18. Address: 315 W Hebron St., Charlotte 28273. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/harperHS
Hawthorne High School: Full science, technology, engineering, math and health careers magnet. Adding in 2017-18 a JROTC/Arabic/public service magnet. 179 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 1411 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/hawthorneAE
Levine Middle College High: Full magnet program where students can earn college credits at the Levine campus of Central Piedmont Community College. 246 students. Grades 11-13. Open houses: Dec. 13 and Jan. 19. Address: 2728 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews 28105. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/levineHS
Marie G. Davis: Currently a full Military and Global Leadership magnet, but in 2017-18 will switch to global leadership theme for grades 6-8. Program will eventually phase out as it transitions to Hawthorne. New in 2017-18: an International Baccalaureate for K-4; a new grade will be added each year until it’s 4-8. 693 students. Grades K-8. Address: 3351 Griffith St., Charlotte 28203. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/mglaMGDHS
Merancas Middle College High: New in 2017-18: Full magnet program where students can earn college credits at the Merancas campus of Central Piedmont Community College. Grades 11-12 in first year. Will add grade 13 in year two.
Performance Learning Center: Blends in-classroom and online teaching. 231 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 2300 W Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/plcHS
Turning Point Academy: Redirection program for at-risk students. 160 students. Grades K-12. Currently at 2400 Carmine St., Charlotte 28206. Moving in 2017-18 to old Pawtucket Elementary, 8701 Moores Chapel Road. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/turningpointAE
Northeast Learning Community
Devonshire Elementary: 633 students. Grades K-5. Address: 6500 Barrington Drive, Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/devonshireES
Hickory Grove Elementary: 662 students. Grades K-5. Address: 6709 Pee Road, Charlotte 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/hickorygroveES
Hidden Valley Elementary: 974 students. Grades: K-5. Address: 5100 Snow White Lane, Charlotte, 28213. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/hiddenvalleyES
Highland Renaissance Academy: 500 students. Grades K-5. Address: 125 West Craighead Road, Charlotte 28206. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/highlandrenaissanceES
Lawrence Orr Elementary: 718 students. Grades: K-5. Address: 4835 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, 28215. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/lawrenceorrES
Merry Oaks International Academy Elementary: 665 students. Grades: K-5. Address: 3508 Draper Ave., Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/merryoaksES
Nathaniel Alexander Elementary: 811 students. Grades: K-5. Address: 7910 Neal Road, Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/nathanielalexanderES
Newell Elementary: 845 students. Grades: K-5. Address: 325 Rocky River Road W, Charlotte, 28213. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/newellES
Shamrock Gardens Elementary: Partial learning immersion and talent development magnet, a rigorous curriculum for advanced learners. 488 students. Grades K-5. Open houses: Dec. 6, Jan. 12, Feb. 6. Address: 3301 Country Club Dr., Charlotte 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/shamrockgardensES
University Meadows Elementary: 645 students. Grades: PreK-6. Address: 1600 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/universitymeadowsES
Windsor Park Elementary: 762 students. Grades: K-5. Address: 3910 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, 28205. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/windsorparkES
West Learning Community: Phillip O. Berry
Barringer Academic Center: Partial learning immersion and talent development magnet, a rigorous curriculum for advanced learners. 593 students. Grades K-5. Address: 1546 Walton Road, Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/barringerES
J.M. Morehead STEM Academy: Full science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) magnet. 1,063 students. Grades K-8. Open house dates: Dec. 8 and Jan. 12. Address: 7810 Neal Road, Charlotte 28262. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/johnmotleymoreheadMS
Montclaire Elementary: 434 students. Grades: K-5. Address: 5801 Farmbrook Drive, Charlotte 28210. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/montclaireES
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology: Full science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) magnet. 1,573 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 1430 Alleghany St., Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/phillipoberryHS
Pinewood Elementary School: 487 students. Grades: K-5. Address: 805 Seneca Place, Charlotte 28210. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/pinewoodES
Sedgefield Middle School: Currently a partial Montessori magnet, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction. In 2017-18, Sedgefield will return to a full neighborhood school. 774 students. Grades 6-8 for neighborhood school, 7-9 for magnet. Address: 2700 Dorchester Place, Charlotte 28209. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/sedgefieldMS
Starmount Academy of Excellence: 445 students. Grades: K-5. Address:1600 Brookdale Ave., Charlotte 28210. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/starmountacademyES
West Learning Community: West Mecklenburg
Berryhill School: 703 students. Grades K-8. Address: 10501 Windy Grove Road, Charlotte 28278. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/berryhillES
Coulwood Middle School: Partial science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) magnet. 663 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 500 Kentberry Dr., Charlotte 28214. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/coulwoodMS
Oakdale Elementary: 687 students. Grades K-5. Address: 1825 Oakdale Road, Charlotte 28216. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/oakdaleES
Paw Creek Elementary: New in 2017-18: Partial computer science/coding magnet. 540 students. Grades K-5. Address: 1300 Cathey Road, Charlotte 28214. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/pawcreekES
River Oaks Academy: 593 students. Grades K-5. Address: 1015 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte 28214. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/riveroaksES
Tuckaseegee Elementary: Partial learning immersion and talent development magnet, a rigorous curriculum for advanced learners. 764 students. Grades K-5. Dec. 12, Jan. 17, 19, May 4. Address: 2028 Little Rock Road, Charlotte 28214. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/tuckaseegeeES
West Mecklenburg High: Partial world languages magnet. 1,804 students. Grades 9-12. 7400 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte 28214. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/westmecklenburgHS
Whitewater Middle School: 833 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 10201 Running Rapids Road, Charlotte 28214. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/whitewaterMS
Project L.I.F.T. Learning Community
Allenbrook Elementary School: 552 students. Grades K-5. Address: 1430 Allenbrook Drive, Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/allenbrookES
Ashley Park Pre K-8 School: 555 students. Grades K-8. Address: 2401 Belfast Drive, Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/ashleyparkES
Bruns Academy: 690 students. Grades K-8. Address: 501 South Bruns Ave., Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/brunsacademyES
Druid Hills Academy: 565 students. Grades PreK-8. Address: 2801 Lucena St., Charlotte 28206. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/druidhillsacademyES
Ranson Middle School: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 939 students. Grades 6-8. Address: 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte 28269. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/ransonMS
Statesville Road Elementary: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 566 students. Grades K-5. Address: 5521 Milhaven Lane, Charlotte 28269. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/statesvilleroadES
Thomasboro Academy: 653 students. Grades K-8. Address: 538 Bradford Drive, Charlotte 28208. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/thomasboroES
Walter G. Byers School: 445 students. Grades K-8. Address: 1415 Hamilton St., Charlotte 28206. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/waltergbyersES
West Charlotte High: Partial International Baccalaureate (IB) magnet, a rigorous program of study that focuses on critical thinking and global appreciation. 1,530 students. Grades 9-12. Address: 2219 Senior Dr., Charlotte 28216. http://schools.cms.k12.nc.us/westcharlotteHS
