Ready to go school shopping?

Picking a school for your child is no easy task these days. The choices are vast, from Charlotte-Mecklenburg neighborhood schools to specialized CMS magnet programs. Charter schools are public, but independently run from CMS. Private schools are booming. And then there’s home schooling for families who want to individualize their children’s education.
Whatever option you select, your child will be in good company. A recent study by the University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Urban Institute shows 4.2 percent of the county’s children are homeschooled, 5.9 percent are enrolled in charter schools, 10.5 percent attend private schools, and the remainder – 79.4 percent – are in CMS.
The bottom line: It takes a savvy shopper to make a smart decision. This regional schools directory will give you a quick look at public, charter and private schools in the area. We’ve included key information about each school, and then added websites so you can go online to find more about the schools you are most interested in.
School fairs
Want even more? The Charlotte Observer is hosting two regional school fairs. Both events are free to the public and will include fun activities for kids. Watch CharlotteSchoolFair.com as new school names are added.
South Charlotte Fair
1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road, Charlotte
Participating schools include:
- British International School of Charlotte
- Carmel Christian School
- Charlotte Christian School
- Charlotte Choice Charter
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- Charlotte Preparatory School
- Covenant Day School
- The Fletcher School
- Gaston Day School
- The John Crosland School
- Matthews Charter
- Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy
- Queens Grant High School
- Socrates Academy
North Charlotte Fair
1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Lake Norman YMCA, 21300 Davidson Street, Cornelius
Participating schools include:
- Cabarrus Charter Academy
- Cannon School
- Carolina International School
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- Christ the King Catholic High School
- Davidson Day School
- Gaston Day School
- Iredell Charter Academy
- Kannapolis Charter Academy
- Langtree Charter Academy
- Liberty Preparatory Christian Academy
- SouthLake Christian Academy
- St. Mark Catholic School
- Thunderbird Prep
- United Community School
- Veritas Community School
- Woodlawn School
Comments