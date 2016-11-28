This listing includes Charlotte-area private schools with 100 or more students.
Bible Baptist Christian School: Christian-based college prep. 131 students. Grades K-12. Tuition: $5,291-$6,831. Address: 2724 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews 28105. bbcscolts.com
British International School of Charlotte: College prep within a global campus. 130 students. K-10. Tours by appointment. Tuition: $18,695-$21,595. Application due: Feb. 12. Address: 7000 Endhaven Lane, Charlotte 28277. nordangliaeducation.com/our-schools/charlotte
Brookstone Schools: Christian-based education.153 students. Grades K-8. Tuition: $8,500, with most students on scholarships. Tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Application due: Throughout March. Address: 301 S. Davidson St., Charlotte 28202. Brookstoneschools.org
Cannon School: College prep. 1,021 students. Grades PreK-12. Tuition: $16,915-$20,835. Open house: Jan. 7. Application due: Jan. 15. Address: 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord 28027. cannonschool.org
Carmel Christian: Christian-based college prep. 903 students. Grades K-12. Tours by appointment. Tuition: $8,745-$11,225. Address: 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews 28105. Carmelchristian.org
Charlotte Christian: Non-denominational college prep. 1,056 students. Grades JK-12. Priority consideration deadline: Jan. 1. Tuition: $13,675-$19,430. Address: 7301 Sardis Road, Charlotte 28270. charlottechristian.com
Charlotte Country Day: College prep. 1,599 students. Grades K-12. Tuition: $16,690-$22,415. Application due: Jan. 15. Address: 1440 Carmel Road, Charlotte 28226. charlottecountryday.org
Charlotte Jewish Day: Judaism-based education. 91 students. Grades K-5. Tuition: $10,700-$14,975. Address: 5007 Providence Road, Bldg E, Charlotte 28226. cjdschool.org
Charlotte Latin: College prep. 1,400 students. Grades TK-12. Tuition: $17,450-$22,340. Application due: Jan. 15. Address: 9502 Providence Road, Charlotte 28277. charlottelatin.org
Charlotte Preparatory: Begins with Montessori, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction, in PreK and transitions to a traditional program in kindergarten. 297 students. Grades TK-8. Open house: Jan. 10. Tuition: $14,900-$19,100. Applications due: Jan. 15. Address: 212 Boyce Road, Charlotte 28211. charlotteprep.org
Charlotte United Christian Academy: Christian-based college prep. 122 students. Grades K-12. Open house: Jan. 26. Tuition: $5,965-$6,807. Address: 7640 Wallace Road, Charlotte 28212. cucawarriors.com
Covenant Classical: Classical education with a biblical world view. 200 students. Grades K-12. Open houses: Jan. 20, Feb. 15, Mar. 15, Apr. 28. Tuition: $2,975-$6,975. Address: 3200 Patrick Henry Drive, Concord 28027. covenantclassical.org
Covenant Day: Christian-based college prep. 823 students. Grades K-12. Tuition: $8,400-$14,800. Address: 800 Fullwood Lane, Matthews 28105. covenantday.org
Davidson Day: College prep. 552 students. Grades PreK-12. Open house: Jan 21. Application due: Feb. 1. Tuition: $15,200-$17,500. Address: 750 Jetton St., Davidson 28036. davidsonday.org
Fletcher School: Builds academic, social and emotional capabilities of students with specific learning disablities or ADHD. 262 students. Grades K-12. Open house: Feb. 28. Tuition: $22,550-$23,780. Address: 8500 Sardis Road, Charlotte 28270. thefletcherschool.org
Gaston Day: Independent, non-sectarian college prep. 470 students. Grades PreK-12. Tours each Wednesday. Tuition: $3,394-$15,450 (based on family income). Address: 2001 Gaston Day School Road, Gastonia 28056. Gastonday.org
Guidepost Montessori School at Prosperity: Montessori program, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction. 114 students. Infant-grade 3 (adds grade 4 next year). Open house: Dec. 4. Tuition: Call for rates. Address: 4755 Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte 28269. Prosperity.guidepostmontessori.com
Grace Covenant Academy: Christian-based education. 102 students. Grades K-5 (adds middle school next year). Open houses: Dec. 7, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, Mar, 6. Tuition: $6,500. Address: 17301 Statesville Road, Cornelius 28031. gracecovenantacademy.org
Hickory Grove Christian: Christian-based college prep. 785 students. Grades K-12. Tours by appointment. Tuition: $5,625-$7,500. Address: 7200 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. Charlotte 28215. hgchristian.org
The John Crosland School: Instruction for students with learning and attention differences. 100 students. Grades K-12. Open houses: Jan. 11, Mar. 15. Application due: ongoing open enrollment. Tuition $17,613-$23,294. Address: 5146 Parkway Plaza Blvd., Charlotte 28217. johncroslandschool.org
Lake Norman Christian: Christian-based college prep. 138 students. Grades K-12. Open house: Jan 20. Tuition: $8,300-$9,800. Address: 251 South Street, Davidson 28036, lknc.org
Liberty Preparatory Christian Academy: Christian-based college prep that mixes classroom learning with home schooling. Grades K-12. Open house: Dec. 13. Tuition: $4,200-$5,200. Address: Grades 3-12 located at 246 Blume Road, Mooresville 28117. Grades K-2 located at 433 Williamson Road, Mooresville 28117. libertyprepnc.com
Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools (discovermacs.org)
▪ Charlotte Catholic High School: College prep. Grades 9-12. Tuition: $10,066-$14,331. Tours by appointment. Address: 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte 28226. gocchs.com
▪ Christ the King Catholic High School: College prep. 204 students. Grades 9-12. Tuition: $10,066-$14,331. Address: 2011 Crusader Way, Huntersville 28078. ctkchs.org
▪ Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School: 869 students. Grades 6-8. Tuition: $6,883-$10,697. Address: 3100 Park Road, Charlotte 28209. htcms.org
▪ Our Lady of Assumption Catholic: 148 students. Grades PreK-8. Tuition: $3,664-$10,697. Address: 4225 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte 28215. olacatholic.org
▪ St. Ann's Catholic: 136 students. Grades PreK-5. Tuition: $3,664-$9,995. Address: 600 Hillside Ave., Charlotte 28209. stanncatholic.org
▪ St. Gabriel Catholic: 554 students. Grades K-5. Tuition: $6,212-$9,995. Address: 3028 Providence Road., Charlotte 28211. stgabrielcatholicschool.org
▪ St. Mark Catholic: 745 students. Grades K-8. Tuition: $6,212-$10,697. Address: 14750 Stumptown Road, Huntersville 28078. stmarkcatholicschool.net
▪ St. Matthew Catholic: 576 students. Grades TK-5. Tuition: $6,212-$9,995. Address: 11525 Elm Lane, Charlotte 28277. stmattwildcats.com
▪ St Patrick Catholic: 261 students. Grades K-5. Tuition: $6,212-$9,995. Address: 1125 Buchanan St., Charlotte 28203. saintpatrickschool.org
Metrolina Christian Academy: Christian-based college prep. 986 students. Grades K-12. Open house: Jan. 26. Tuition: $5,606-$7,431. Address: 732 Indian Trail Fairview Road, Indian Trail 28079. metrolinachristian.org
Mountain Island Day School: Non-denominational Christian education. 240 students. Grades K-11 (add 12 next year.). Tuition: $5,240-$6,240. Address: 1209 Little Rock Road, Charlotte 28214. midschool.org
Northside Christian Academy: Christian-based college prep. 455 students. Grades K-12. Tuition: $6,500-$8,000. Address: 333 Jeremiah Blvd., Charlotte 28262. ncaknights.com
Omni Montessori: Montessori program, a child-centered approach that emphasizes small group and individual instruction. 146 students. Grades K-9. Tuition: $12,273-$17,907. Address: 9536 Blakeney-Heath Road, Charlotte 28277. omni-montessori.org
Palisades Episcopal: Christian-based education. 191 students. Grades JK-8. Open house: Dec. 10. Tuition: $5,355-$12,220. Address: 13120 Grand Palisades Parkway, Charlotte 28278. pescharlotte.org
Providence Day School: College prep. 1,567 students. Grades TK-12. Application due: Jan. 15. Tuition: $16,950-$24,030. Address: 5800 Sardis Road, Charlotte 28270. providenceday.org
St. Michael Catholic: Catholic-based education. 230 students. Grades PreK-8. Tuition: $5,220-$7341. Address: 704 St. Michael’s Lane, Gastonia 28052. stmichaelcs.com
SouthLake Christian Academy: Christian-based college prep. 625 students. Grades JK-12. Tuition: $8,500-$12,100. Address: 13820 Hagers Ferry Road, Huntersville 28078. Southlakechristian.org
Trinity Episcopal: Episcopal-based education. 427 students. Grades K-8. Open houses/tours: Dec 5, 8, 12, Jan. 2, 9, Feb. 23. Tuition: $16,420-$17,990. Address: 750 East Ninth St., Charlotte 28202. tescharlotte.org
United Faith Christian Academy: Christian-based college prep. 182 students. Grades TK-12. Tuition: $7,400-$8,850. Address: 8617 Providence Road, Charlotte 28277. ufca.org
Victory Christian Center: Bible-based curriculum. 194 students. Grades K-12. Tuition: $5,000-$10,000. Address: 7224 Old Pineville Road, Charlotte 28217. vccskings.com
Woodlawn School: College prep. 225 students. Grades K-12. Open house: Jan. 11. Application due: Feb. 1. Tuition: $15,350-$16,600. Address: 135 Woodlawn School Loop, Mooresville 28115. woodlawnschool.net
