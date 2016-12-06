Thursday: CMS panel to discuss teacher quality, public comments and renewable energy

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s policy committee will take up teacher quality, public comments and renewable energy Thursday.
The committee reviews proposed policy changes before they go to the full board. The meeting, which is open to the public, is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in room 527 of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St.
On the agenda:
▪ Revisions to a board policy requiring that schools have equal access to books, technology and other educational materials, expanding it to include rigorous instruction and “overall high quality teaching.” The revised policy would also change the focus to equity, rather than equality, a term that opens the way to more support for schools and students with the greatest needs.
▪ Discussion of possible changes to the public comment policy, which currently provides an opportunity for an unlimited number of speakers to make brief comments at the start of the first meeting of each month. The board is reviewing comment policies from other school districts and public bodies, seeking an approach that wouldn’t cut into board business as much.
▪ Adding “maximize renewable energy” to the board’s environmental stewardship policy.
