Employee raises on the agenda for Tuesday’s CMS school board meeting

Thousands of nonteacher employees of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will learn Tuesday what kind of merit raises they could get in 2017.
The school board is scheduled to vote on a plan for doling out money approved by the General Assembly as part of the 2016-17 budget. The CMS plan will spell out eligibility requirements, timing and amounts of the raises. As of Friday, no details were posted with the board’s agenda.
Bus drivers, cafeteria staff, maintenance workers, school administrators and central office staff are among the people who are potentially eligible. Teachers, whose state raises were approved separately, are not.
At the board’s final meeting of 2016, members will also elect a chair and vice chair for the coming year and welcome Providence High senior Saniye Wilson as the board’s first student adviser. She’ll serve through the end of the school year.
The meeting includes a public comment period; call 980-343-5139 by noon Tuesday or sign up on site before the meeting starts. It’s at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting chamber of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St. It airs live online and on CMS-TV Cable 3.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments