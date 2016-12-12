Crestdale Middle School principal resigns after suspension; no details from CMS

Crestdale Middle School Principal Kathleen Richert has resigned after being suspended since mid-September, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Monday.
The district offered no explanation, citing personnel privacy law. North Carolina law requires school districts to disclose employement status, such as suspension, resignation or termination, but makes most other personnel details confidential. If an employee is fired, the termination letter is public record.
Nancy Brightwell, the learning community superintendent in charge of Crestdale, informed families of the resignation Monday. She said retired principal Pam Espinosa will continue as interim principal at the Matthews middle school while CMS meets with parents and faculty to develop a profile for the next principal.
Richert was hired from Union County’s Weddington Middle School in 2014 to lead Crestdale. She was suspended with pay Sept. 14.
“Principal Katie Richert will be out of the school for an indefinite period of time. This is a sensitive matter, and I ask that her privacy is respected,” Brightwell wrote at the time.
