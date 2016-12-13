CMS to name a new superintendent today

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will name a new superintendent at a media briefing at 3:30 p.m. today, the district said in an email to parents.
The hire will conclude a tumultuous two years that began with Superintendent Heath Morrison’s forced resignation in November 2014. The board promoted Deputy Superintendent Ann Clark and said it would do a search in 2015, then went silent for months. Questions and rumors flew as board members argued behind the scenes, with some wanting to extend Clark’s contract and some hoping to hire Maurice “Mo” Green, a former CMS deputy superintendent who was then leading Guilford County Schools.
In December 2015, Green took a job leading the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. The board renewed its search planning in January, with rifts flaring over the timetable and the decision to extend Clark’s contract to June 2017.
The current plan calls for the leadership transition to happen in early 2017. The new superintendent will arrive as the board launches a school bond campaign and a second phase of student assignment changes – and as a 2017 school board campaign gears up.
The school board interviewed the superintendent finalists in private last Monday – ending the district's long tradition of parading finalists through a series of public meetings. Public interviews are increasingly an artifact of the past, said Allison Schafer of the North Carolina School Boards Association.
This is a developing story.
