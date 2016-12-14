Croft and Highland Renaissance elementary schools get new principals

Croft Community School and Highland Renaissance Academy are getting new principals, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced this week.
Megan Cahill Morris, assistant principal at Torrence Creek Elementary, was promoted Tuesday to principal at Croft, a neighborhood school in north Charlotte. Morris has also worked at three other CMS schools, and was a teacher with Iredell-Statesville Schools before that.
Also this week, CMS informed families that Elon Park Principal Chuck Fortuna will move to Highland Renaissance elementary school in January. Fortuna has been at Elon Park for five years, and has worked at other CMS schools. Ann Doss Helms
