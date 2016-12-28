NC education board to sue over power transfer

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement? Pause

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

1:26 Ice skating in Uptown

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

1:45 Forest Hill's viral holiday video on gratitude

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

1:23 Secret Santas give out money

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true