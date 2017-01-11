CMS principal moves: Montessori shuffle and new leaders at two neighborhood schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named new principals for four schools as the district gears up for an expanded magnet program in 2017-18.
Toyia Matthews, assistant principal at Irwin Academic Center, was named principal of a yet-unnamed K-5 computer science magnet that will open in August in the old Newell Elementary building in northeast Charlotte. Matthews has also worked at Croft Community School and Crown Point Elementary in CMS, and in Kannapolis City and Cabarrus County schools.
Sophia Hazlehurst, principal of Chantilly Montessori School, will become principal of a new secondary Montessori school serving grades 7-12. The school at the old J.T. Williams Middle School building will open in August; Hazlehurst changes jobs effective March 1.
Hazlehurst has also been principal of Greenway Park Elementary and has worked at several other CMS schools.
Anna Moraglia, the Park Road Montessori principal who has been suspended since the start of the school year, has been reassigned as an assistant principal at Coulwood STEM Academy. A retired administrator has been running the popular magnet school during Moraglia’s suspension.
The changes mean CMS is now seeking principals for Chantilly and Park Road, both K-6 schools, as the magnet lottery for 2017-18 gears up.
Two neighborhood schools are also getting new principals.
Jennifer Schroeder, an assistant principal at Ardrey Kell High, was named principal of Crestdale Middle School in Matthews. Schroeder has taught at South Mecklenburg High and in a New York school district.
Kelly Dowdy, assistant principal at Beverly Woods Elementary, takes over as principal of Elon Park Elementary. Dowdy has been at Beverly Woods Elementary since 2012 and was a literacy facilitator at Endhaven Elementary before that.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments