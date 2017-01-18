Chris Terrill will leave Pine Lake Prep charter school in Mooresville

Pine Lake Prep, a Mooresville charter school that’s one of the biggest in the Charlotte region, faces a leadership switch as Chris Terrill prepares to leave as head of school.
Terrill, who has run the K-12 school since 2012, has announced he will leave at the end of this school year to launch Crosstown High, a charter school in Memphis that will open in 2018. The school will be part of a Crosstown Concourse “urban village” that will include residences, retail, arts and education.
Pine Lake has about 1,800 students, many from Mecklenburg County. Charter schools, which get public money but report to private boards, can pull students from across county lines.
The Pine Lake board announced a search for an executive director to succeed Terrill. A statement from the school noted that during Terrill’s tenure the school has added a fine arts building, gym, athletic complex, and a STEM building. It has also added a Spanish immersion program, received accreditation and earned a 10-year charter renewal.
