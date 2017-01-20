Children’s Scholarship Fund event in Charlotte offers info about private schools

The Children’s Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit group that provides scholarships for low-income students to attend private schools, will host a fair Tuesday to provide information about two dozen options.
The school fair is from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Foundation for the Carolinas, 220 N. Tryon St. Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina, a Raleigh-based advocacy group that promotes school choice, will also be present to provide information about North Carolina’s Opportunity Scholarships, which provide up to $4,200 a year in public money for low- to moderate-income families who switch their children from public to private schools.
This is the time of year when many families are scoping options for 2017-18. Many private, charter and magnet schools are holding open houses and taking applications for the coming year.
