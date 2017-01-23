From teacher pay to more preK, CMS board votes on legislative wish list Tuesday

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will vote Tuesday on a legislative wish list that includes more money for teachers and public prekindergarten, more flexibility on school calendars and changes in the way North Carolina grades schools.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 267 of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, the day before the North Carolina General Assembly convenes in Raleigh. A vote on the proposed legislative agenda, which lists 10 requests, is the only action item on the agenda before the board begins its discussion of next steps in a student assignment review.
The list includes a plan for educator pay hikes, a request for money to eliminate the preK waiting list in Mecklenburg County and a change in the formula for school letter grades that gives more weight to student progress. It also includes a request to change the minimum age for trying teens as adults from 16 to 18, the age most states use.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
