Park Road Montessori School gets a new principal

Melanie Francis, an administrator with experience in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Montessori magnet program, has been named principal of Park Road Montessori School.
Francis has been an assistant principal at Highland Mill and Chantilly Montessori schools, which are preK-6 magnet schools like Park Road. Park Road, in south Charlotte, is one of the most popular magnet schools in CMS. Francis steps in as the district is taking applications for seats in 2017-18.
Francis has also taught and been an administrator at Carmel Middle School. She earned a certificate in Montessori school leadership from Montessori Live in Florida.
Comments