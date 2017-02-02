Tackling tough work: CMS earns national honor for students taking and passing AP exams

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie Pause

1:26 Charlotte meets Clayton Wilcox

1:31 Gage the CMS drug dog is ready for school

2:15 Ashley Park Pre K-8 students come together for Step Team

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:07 World Hijab Day

1:25 Ringling Bros. Circus arrives in Queen City

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:19 Customers flock to Phat Burrito after closing announcement