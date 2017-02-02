Tackling tough work: CMS earns national honor for students taking and passing AP exams

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools garnered national honors for boosting the number of high school students taking and passing college-level Advanced Placement exams.
The College Board, a New York-based nonprofit that administers the AP program, named CMS to its national honor roll, based on a three-year increase in the number of students participating, the number of exams taken and the rate of earning scores that could qualify for college credit. CMS was among 433 districts on the list, and the only large district in North Carolina.
CMS, like districts across the country, has been under scrutiny over students who graduate without demonstrating skills needed for college or careers. The AP recognition highlights the other end of the spectrum: Students who take college-level classes in high school, with the top performers earning enough AP credits to cover a semester or more of college.
