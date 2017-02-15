Arthur Griffin discusses Elizabeth Randolph

Former CMS School Board Chairperson talks about influence Randolph had on his career
David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Homepage

Clayton Wilcox named CMS superintendent

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced that Dr. Clayton Wilcox will become the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools effective July 1, 2017. Dr. Wilcox comes from Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland. He previously served as superintendent in Pinellas County, Florida and East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Education

Ann Clark gives state of CMS address

Clark's theme was to encourage the community to believe in the school district, it's teachers and students. She came full circle Wednesday when she gave her final CMS State of Our Schools address at Vance High School where she was once the principal.

Editor's Choice Videos