Arthur Griffin discusses Elizabeth Randolph

Clayton Wilcox, superintendent of Washington County Public Schools in Maryland, who was named the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s choice for superintendent, announces his resignation to the Washington County school board.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced that Dr. Clayton Wilcox will become the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools effective July 1, 2017. Dr. Wilcox comes from Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland. He previously served as superintendent in Pinellas County, Florida and East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Clark's theme was to encourage the community to believe in the school district, it's teachers and students. She came full circle Wednesday when she gave her final CMS State of Our Schools address at Vance High School where she was once the principal.