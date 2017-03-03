After one CMS walkout failed, these students found a better way to support immigrants

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse Pause

0:25 Whitewater Center drains water after visitor's 2016 death

1:00 New 'in-line baggage screening system' at Charlotte Douglas

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City