After one CMS walkout failed, these students found a better way to support immigrants

About 350 Rocky River High students held a unity march outside the Mint Hill school Friday, continuing a third week of actions to support immigrants in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Students carrying flags and sporting gear from many nations, from Mexico and Honduras to Ethiopia and Cambodia, circled the building, led by the marching band. American flags flew prominently in the mix.
Several ROTC cadets who are children of immigrants organized the rally after a failed walkout at Rocky River two weeks ago, when marches and protests disrupted several schools.
“Our roots are beautiful and it doesn’t matter where you’re from: You are loved and appreciated,” said 16-year-old Yoselin Lazo, an organizer.
Jose Hernandez-Paris of Charlotte’s Latin American Coalition urged students to contact their senators to keep fighting for immigrants.
“All of you, regardless of whether you were born here or crossed the border yesterday, you are an American,” he said.
