Charter chain names new leader for schools in suburban Charlotte and Raleigh

Charter Schools USA, which runs six charter schools in suburban areas near Charlotte and Raleigh, has named veteran educator Joel County to oversee all of the chain’s North Carolina schools.
County has worked in a number of education jobs, most recently in Durham Public Schools. He was principal of Riverside High in Durham and worked in the district’s community education department.
In his new job he will oversee principals at Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville, Cabarrus Charter Academy in Concord, Cardinal Charter Academy in Cary, Union Preparatory Academy in Indian Trail, Iredell Charter Academy in Troutman and Kannapolis Charter Academy. The schools serve about 5,500 students combined this year; some are new and will add grades in coming years.
Charter Schools USA is a Florida-based for-profit company that manages 77 schools in seven states. It plans to add five more and expand into South Carolina this summer.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
