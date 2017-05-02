UNCC announces largest Levine Scholars class

In the largest class yet, 23 students from across the country have been selected as Levine Scholars at UNC Charlotte.
On Tuesday, the university announced the recipients of the full-ride scholarship, including 16 students from North Carolina. The 23 high school seniors are set to enroll in the school in the fall. Three are from the Charlotte area.
The Levine Scholars Program, created by Sandra and Leon Levine in 2009, provides a full four-year scholarship and summer leadership experiences for about 20 top high school graduates each year. The value is estimated at $105,000 for North Carolina residents and $155,000 for out-of-state students.
The Levines have given more than $18 million to the program so far. UNCC recently dedicated Levine Hall, a 400-student dorm for Levine Scholars and Honors College students.
More than 3,000 students were nominated by their school this year for the scholarship.
From the Charlotte area:
Sammy Chouffani El Fassi, Pine Lake Preparatory School, Mooresville, child of Noufissa and Mahmoud Chouffani El Fassi.
Chiamaka Okonkwo, N.C. School of Science and Math, Gastonia, child of Virginia and Cornelius Okonkwo.
Dmitry Tereshenko, Grey Stone Day School, Concord, child of Kandice and Sergei Tereshenko.
Others from North Carolina:
Leila Abu-Hassan, Fuquay-Varina High School, child of Fatimah Darwish and Ahmed Abu-Hassan.
Carlos Chavez-Ramirez, Asheboro High School, child of Virginia Ramirez and Pablo Chavez Cortez.
Erich Choudhury, Riverside High School, Durham, child of Theresa and Marcel Choudhury.
Christopher Dymond Jr., The O’Neal School, Sanford, child of Barbara and Brett Dymond Sr.
Matthew Elardo, Croatan High School, Morehead City, child of Debra and John Elardo.
Matthew Hoffman, Franklinton High School, Wake Forest, child of Margaret Fodor and Kevin Hoffman.
Daniel Johnson, Scotland High School, Laurinburg, child of Johnnerlyn and David Johnson.
Bridgitt Ku, Village Christian Academy, Fayetteville, child of Pai-I Tsung and Baron Ku.
Nikolai Mather, Northwood High School, Pittsboro, child of Linda Kaigas and Clifford Mather.
Soleil Maynor, South Robeson High School, Rowland, child of Shannon and Roy Maynor.
Marika Samuelsson, Cleveland High School, Selma, child of Daphne Samuelsson.
Akyia Wilson, Barlett Yancey High School, Yanceyville, child of LaKeysha Wilson.
Sarah Wood, Cary High School, Raleigh, child of Kim and Don Wood.
Those from other states:
Andrea Badillo-Perez, The Baldwin School of Puerto Rico, San Juan, child of Grisselle Perez and Manuel Badillo.
Megan Bird, Charlottesville High School, Charlottesville, Va., child of Eileen Trainum and William Bird.
Scott Christensen, Palmetto High School, Ellenton, Fla., child of Brigit and Thomas Christensen.
Faith Frayman, Academy of the Holy Cross, Silver Spring, Md., child of Jo and Mark Frayman.
Elise Lyght, The Park School of Baltimore, Owings Mills, Md., child of Tina Thomas-Lyght and Brian Lyght.
Grey Martineau, East Lansing High School, Lansing, Mich., child of Cindi and Joseph Martineau.
Arik Miguel, Ralston Valley High School, Arvada, Col., child of Sonia and Ariel Miguel.
Comments