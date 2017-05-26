Observer 2017 Seniors of the Year

SOPHIA ABEDI
Hopewell High School
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Al and Angela Abedi
Highlight: “Being a junior marshal at my brother’s graduation and watching him make his speech from the front row.”
Memento: “This unique piece of art reminds me how anything can be achieved with patience.”
STEVEN ARITA-MURCIA
West Mecklenburg High School
College: UNC Charlotte
Parent: Dora Murcia
Highlight: “Figuring out that I was going to be the group commander for the JROTC program my senior year.”
Memento: “I decided to bring a picture of my role model, my father.”
SAVANNAH BRIDGES
Rock Hill High School
College: Brown University
Parents: Dustin and Julie Bridges
Highlight: “Being in drama club and participating in theatre. Savannah values academics deeply with a passion for history and mathematics.”
Memento: Handbook from The King Center’s Non-Violence Training, outlining Martin Luther King, Jr.’s philosophy.
CARMEN DURAN
Discovery High School (Catawba)
College: University of Pennsylvania
Parent: Lisa Sanders
Highlight: “Participating in Summer Ventures through North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and creating and donating a 3D-printed prosthetic hand.”
Memento: “Handwritten note left in my locker by late school guidance counselor, Maggie Daniels, concerning upcoming exams.”
GABE GOLDHAGEN
Ardrey Kell High School
College: Columbia University
Parent: Kirsten Goldhagen
Highlight: “My Language and Comparison class, taught by Matthew Campolmi, changed more than the way I write; it changed the way I perceive the world.”
Memento: Hand-blown bowl featuring feathers of cobalt and copper glasses with silver powder background.
ALEX HELMS
Weddington High School
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Don and Suzy Helms
Highlight: Receiving a preferred walk-on offer to play lacrosse at UNC. “It represents a culmination of my hard work in the classroom, community and on the field.”
Memento: “A fossil my grandfather and I mined on our trip to Wyoming.”
MYAH HOBGOOD
West Charlotte High School
College: Wake Forest University
Parents: Marcus Hobgood and Tanell Martin
Highlight: “I am valedictorian of my class and will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall by spending my freshman year abroad in Denmark.”
Memento: “This is a small statue that represents my trip to Colombia when I was 16.”
SIMEON HOLMES
Cato Middle College
College: Duke University
Parents: Darrell and Camille Holmes
Highlight: “On May 12, 2017, I volunteered to assist elementary students prepare for their EOG exams. I now know what joy feels like.”
Memento: Fuchsia pink box with a cover and a lime green bow.
KORINA KEMPTHORN
Lake Norman High School
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Steve Vacalis and Yvonne Kempthorn
Highlight: “Special Olympics provided me the opportunity to create impact by combining my love of sports and my desire to uplift my friends with special needs.”
Memento: “A top secret containment of my fears and philosophies from when I was young.”
MIMI WAHID
Cannon School
College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Parents: Joan St. John and Raghib Wahid
Highlight: “As the leader of the school newspaper, diversity committee and environmental club, I’ve developed a passion for advocacy, educational equality and environmental justice.”
Memento: “Pin commemorating my completion of MITES, a rigorous summer program which inspired interest in engineering.”
CRYS BLACKEY
North Mecklenburg High School
College: N.C. State University
Parents: Jeffrey and Maureen Blackey
Highlight: “Making educational and hilarious rap music videos for chemistry class. I taught my class while having fun and used songs to study for the finals.”
Memento: “Little League award for leadership – a reminder to maintain the positive attitude from my youth.”
JOSEPH BLACKMAN
South Pointe High School (York)
College: Clemson University
Parents: Ricky and Stephanie Blackman
Highlight: “Winning the wrestling match that sent me to the State Tournament for the first time my senior year, against someone that had recently beat me.”
Memento: “Cup from Catadupa, Jamaica, where I served last summer on a mission trip.”
CLAIRE BROWN
Cuthbertson High School (Union)
College: Clemson University
Parents: Tom and Mollie Brown
Highlight: “It’s been a joy working with Project2Heal, helping train and provide service dogs for veterans and disabled people across the country.”
Memento: “Duke is a Labrador Retriever from Project2Heal being trained to be a service dog.”
KATRINA CHANDRA
Charlotte Latin School
College: University of Southern California
Parents: Johan and Fifi Chandra
Highlight: “My experience at Girls Who Code was a series of several revelations: the STEM gender gap, my passion to encourage girls and a future vocation.”
Memento: “Lotus necklaces, shared intergenerationally among women in my family, are reminders on an unrelenting strength.”
CHLOE DEASON
Forest Hills High School (Union)
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Brian and Staci Deason
Highlight: “Receiving the MVP Award for Varsity Cheer my junior year after working very hard and having multiple injuries.”
Memento: “The coin book was from my grandfather, and something that only he and I shared.”
CAROLINE FUNDERBURG
Charlotte Country Day School
College: Middlebury College
Parents: Alex and Patty Funderburg
Highlight: “Finishing my second half-marathon and passing the cumulative $100,000 mark in my fundraising efforts for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, which funds research for inflammatory bowel disease treatments.”
Memento: “Hiking boots worn while attending a semester school where I learned that stepping out of my comfort zone makes me a stronger leader.”
EMMA HAMMOND
Buford High School (Lancaster)
College: Clemson University
Parents: Charles and Michelle Hammond
Highlight: Getting to attend Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership, “a conference that taught me what it truly means to be a leader.”
Memento: “My memento represents Camp Joy, an organization known for helping people with special needs.”
BRYANT HERREN
West Iredell High School
College: UNC Charlotte
Parents: James Herren and Debra Welch
Highlight: “Making the most of my high school academically and athletically while striving to better my community from the inside out with hard work and passion.”
Memento: “A snow globe depicting the Great Wall, bought in China, “symbolizing the effort required to achieve.”
CAROLINE JEWELL
Concord High School
College: Boston Conservatory
Parents: Brent and Beth Jewell
Highlight: “Attending the Julliard Summer Intensive for two summers provided me with the opportunity to deepen my love for dance and broaden my focus as a performer.”
Memento: “I discovered my love for dancing while living fully en pointe.”
KELSIE NAOMI KING
Hickory Ridge High School (Cabarrus)
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Kelsey and Michelle King
Highlight: “As student body president, I coordinated a countywide fundraiser for breast cancer, through which I was able to promote inclusivity within my school.”
Memento: “In the midst of adversity, this book serves as my reminder to maintain a positive perspective.”
CLARA LEONARD
Butler High School
College: Vanderbilt University
Parents: Joshua and Robin Leonard
Highlight: “Experiencing the excitement of the students I coach at Greenway Park as they exceeded expectations by earning four medals at the 2016 Science Olympiad Competition.”
Memento: Science Olympiad t-shirt from Greenway Park, signed by most of the kids on the team.
MELANIE LOOR-LUNA
Olympic - The School of Biotechnology
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Leonidas Loor and Yara Luna
Highlight: “The moment in junior year when I was given a sliver of paper with my class rank on it and felt tremendously proud.”
Memento: “The ring from my grandmother for my 15th birthday reminds me of her immense strength.”
LITO MANTECON
Ashbrook High School (Gaston)
College: N.C. State University
Parents: Manolito Mantecon, Sr. and Leigh Ann Mantecon
Highlight: “My selection as a Carolina Panthers’ 2016 Community Captain symbolizes recognition of my leadership, scholarship, and athleticism.”
Memento: “This scrapbook represents a year that led to many experiences that changed my life forever.”
TJ O’BRIEN-PIFER
Independence High School
College: University of Central Florida
Parents: James Pifer and Tara O’Brien
Highlight: “Earning the recognition as Independence High School’s first National Merit Scholar.”
Memento: “I was awarded this medal from the University of Central Florida for my academic achievements.”
SASHA PEREIRA
Mallard Creek High School
College: N.C. State University
Parents: Eric and Carol-Anne Pereira
Highlight: “I created my school’s first environmental club to spread awareness about sustainability through community outreach activities such as planting trees and hosting environmental education booths.”
Memento: “I earned my black belt in karate after 10 years of dedicated training.”
TONAYSIA PRICE
Northwest School of the Arts
College: University of Notre Dame
Parents: Tony Price and Stacey Myers
Highlight: “Northwest School of the Arts is a vibrant and creative community that encourages open minds toward social issues such as gender.”
Memento: “A puzzle piece that showcases how strangers can connect over issues in the world.”
KATELYN SHADOWENS
Challenger Early College (Catawba)
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Alex and Melissa Myers
Highlight: “Being able to lead students toward an undiscovered interest in science as the president of the Science Olympiad club.”
Memento: “An electric vehicle that revealed to me the gender inequality in the scientific community.”
JAMIA TEMPLETON
Olympic-Renaissance School of Arts and Technology
College: Howard University
Parents: James Templeton and Ifetayo Nellons
Highlight: “When the students held a sit-in during class to empathize that black lives matter. It was extremely empowering!”
Memento: “My departed nana’s necklace. I consider it my lucky charm.”
