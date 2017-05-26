Ten high school seniors who excelled not only in the classroom but the community have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by The Charlotte Observer. The All-Star Scholars program is now in its 61st year.
May 26, 2017 12:38 PM

Observer 2017 Seniors of the Year

SOPHIA ABEDI

Hopewell High School

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Al and Angela Abedi

Highlight: “Being a junior marshal at my brother’s graduation and watching him make his speech from the front row.”

Memento: “This unique piece of art reminds me how anything can be achieved with patience.”

STEVEN ARITA-MURCIA

West Mecklenburg High School

College: UNC Charlotte

Parent: Dora Murcia

Highlight: “Figuring out that I was going to be the group commander for the JROTC program my senior year.”

Memento: “I decided to bring a picture of my role model, my father.”

SAVANNAH BRIDGES

Rock Hill High School

College: Brown University

Parents: Dustin and Julie Bridges

Highlight: “Being in drama club and participating in theatre. Savannah values academics deeply with a passion for history and mathematics.”

Memento: Handbook from The King Center’s Non-Violence Training, outlining Martin Luther King, Jr.’s philosophy.

CARMEN DURAN

Discovery High School (Catawba)

College: University of Pennsylvania

Parent: Lisa Sanders

Highlight: “Participating in Summer Ventures through North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and creating and donating a 3D-printed prosthetic hand.”

Memento: “Handwritten note left in my locker by late school guidance counselor, Maggie Daniels, concerning upcoming exams.”

GABE GOLDHAGEN

Ardrey Kell High School

College: Columbia University

Parent: Kirsten Goldhagen

Highlight: “My Language and Comparison class, taught by Matthew Campolmi, changed more than the way I write; it changed the way I perceive the world.”

Memento: Hand-blown bowl featuring feathers of cobalt and copper glasses with silver powder background.

ALEX HELMS

Weddington High School

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Don and Suzy Helms

Highlight: Receiving a preferred walk-on offer to play lacrosse at UNC. “It represents a culmination of my hard work in the classroom, community and on the field.”

Memento: “A fossil my grandfather and I mined on our trip to Wyoming.”

MYAH HOBGOOD

West Charlotte High School

College: Wake Forest University

Parents: Marcus Hobgood and Tanell Martin

Highlight: “I am valedictorian of my class and will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall by spending my freshman year abroad in Denmark.”

Memento: “This is a small statue that represents my trip to Colombia when I was 16.”

SIMEON HOLMES

Cato Middle College

College: Duke University

Parents: Darrell and Camille Holmes

Highlight: “On May 12, 2017, I volunteered to assist elementary students prepare for their EOG exams. I now know what joy feels like.”

Memento: Fuchsia pink box with a cover and a lime green bow.

KORINA KEMPTHORN

Lake Norman High School

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Steve Vacalis and Yvonne Kempthorn

Highlight: “Special Olympics provided me the opportunity to create impact by combining my love of sports and my desire to uplift my friends with special needs.”

Memento: “A top secret containment of my fears and philosophies from when I was young.”

MIMI WAHID

Cannon School

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Parents: Joan St. John and Raghib Wahid

Highlight: “As the leader of the school newspaper, diversity committee and environmental club, I’ve developed a passion for advocacy, educational equality and environmental justice.”

Memento: “Pin commemorating my completion of MITES, a rigorous summer program which inspired interest in engineering.”

CRYS BLACKEY

North Mecklenburg High School

College: N.C. State University

Parents: Jeffrey and Maureen Blackey

Highlight: “Making educational and hilarious rap music videos for chemistry class. I taught my class while having fun and used songs to study for the finals.”

Memento: “Little League award for leadership – a reminder to maintain the positive attitude from my youth.”

JOSEPH BLACKMAN

South Pointe High School (York)

College: Clemson University

Parents: Ricky and Stephanie Blackman

Highlight: “Winning the wrestling match that sent me to the State Tournament for the first time my senior year, against someone that had recently beat me.”

Memento: “Cup from Catadupa, Jamaica, where I served last summer on a mission trip.”

CLAIRE BROWN

Cuthbertson High School (Union)

College: Clemson University

Parents: Tom and Mollie Brown

Highlight: “It’s been a joy working with Project2Heal, helping train and provide service dogs for veterans and disabled people across the country.”

Memento: “Duke is a Labrador Retriever from Project2Heal being trained to be a service dog.”

KATRINA CHANDRA

Charlotte Latin School

College: University of Southern California

Parents: Johan and Fifi Chandra

Highlight: “My experience at Girls Who Code was a series of several revelations: the STEM gender gap, my passion to encourage girls and a future vocation.”

Memento: “Lotus necklaces, shared intergenerationally among women in my family, are reminders on an unrelenting strength.”

CHLOE DEASON

Forest Hills High School (Union)

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Brian and Staci Deason

Highlight: “Receiving the MVP Award for Varsity Cheer my junior year after working very hard and having multiple injuries.”

Memento: “The coin book was from my grandfather, and something that only he and I shared.”

CAROLINE FUNDERBURG

Charlotte Country Day School

College: Middlebury College

Parents: Alex and Patty Funderburg

Highlight: “Finishing my second half-marathon and passing the cumulative $100,000 mark in my fundraising efforts for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, which funds research for inflammatory bowel disease treatments.”

Memento: “Hiking boots worn while attending a semester school where I learned that stepping out of my comfort zone makes me a stronger leader.”

EMMA HAMMOND

Buford High School (Lancaster)

College: Clemson University

Parents: Charles and Michelle Hammond

Highlight: Getting to attend Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership, “a conference that taught me what it truly means to be a leader.”

Memento: “My memento represents Camp Joy, an organization known for helping people with special needs.”

BRYANT HERREN

West Iredell High School

College: UNC Charlotte

Parents: James Herren and Debra Welch

Highlight: “Making the most of my high school academically and athletically while striving to better my community from the inside out with hard work and passion.”

Memento: “A snow globe depicting the Great Wall, bought in China, “symbolizing the effort required to achieve.”

CAROLINE JEWELL

Concord High School

College: Boston Conservatory

Parents: Brent and Beth Jewell

Highlight: “Attending the Julliard Summer Intensive for two summers provided me with the opportunity to deepen my love for dance and broaden my focus as a performer.”

Memento: “I discovered my love for dancing while living fully en pointe.”

KELSIE NAOMI KING

Hickory Ridge High School (Cabarrus)

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Kelsey and Michelle King

Highlight: “As student body president, I coordinated a countywide fundraiser for breast cancer, through which I was able to promote inclusivity within my school.”

Memento: “In the midst of adversity, this book serves as my reminder to maintain a positive perspective.”

CLARA LEONARD

Butler High School

College: Vanderbilt University

Parents: Joshua and Robin Leonard

Highlight: “Experiencing the excitement of the students I coach at Greenway Park as they exceeded expectations by earning four medals at the 2016 Science Olympiad Competition.”

Memento: Science Olympiad t-shirt from Greenway Park, signed by most of the kids on the team.

MELANIE LOOR-LUNA

Olympic - The School of Biotechnology

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Leonidas Loor and Yara Luna

Highlight: “The moment in junior year when I was given a sliver of paper with my class rank on it and felt tremendously proud.”

Memento: “The ring from my grandmother for my 15th birthday reminds me of her immense strength.”

LITO MANTECON

Ashbrook High School (Gaston)

College: N.C. State University

Parents: Manolito Mantecon, Sr. and Leigh Ann Mantecon

Highlight: “My selection as a Carolina Panthers’ 2016 Community Captain symbolizes recognition of my leadership, scholarship, and athleticism.”

Memento: “This scrapbook represents a year that led to many experiences that changed my life forever.”

TJ O’BRIEN-PIFER

Independence High School

College: University of Central Florida

Parents: James Pifer and Tara O’Brien

Highlight: “Earning the recognition as Independence High School’s first National Merit Scholar.”

Memento: “I was awarded this medal from the University of Central Florida for my academic achievements.”

SASHA PEREIRA

Mallard Creek High School

College: N.C. State University

Parents: Eric and Carol-Anne Pereira

Highlight: “I created my school’s first environmental club to spread awareness about sustainability through community outreach activities such as planting trees and hosting environmental education booths.”

Memento: “I earned my black belt in karate after 10 years of dedicated training.”

TONAYSIA PRICE

Northwest School of the Arts

College: University of Notre Dame

Parents: Tony Price and Stacey Myers

Highlight: “Northwest School of the Arts is a vibrant and creative community that encourages open minds toward social issues such as gender.”

Memento: “A puzzle piece that showcases how strangers can connect over issues in the world.”

KATELYN SHADOWENS

Challenger Early College (Catawba)

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Alex and Melissa Myers

Highlight: “Being able to lead students toward an undiscovered interest in science as the president of the Science Olympiad club.”

Memento: “An electric vehicle that revealed to me the gender inequality in the scientific community.”

JAMIA TEMPLETON

Olympic-Renaissance School of Arts and Technology

College: Howard University

Parents: James Templeton and Ifetayo Nellons

Highlight: “When the students held a sit-in during class to empathize that black lives matter. It was extremely empowering!”

Memento: “My departed nana’s necklace. I consider it my lucky charm.”

