These high school seniors earned Charlotte Observer scholarships

Ten high school seniors who excelled from the classroom to the community have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by The Charlotte Observer.
The All-Star Scholars program, now in its 61st year, recognizes students from across the Charlotte region based on academic performance, citizenship, community service and extracurricular activities. Each school nominated one Senior of the Year candidate, and an in-house Observer panel selected finalists based on resumes and essays submitted by the schools.
The Charlotte News began the tradition in 1956, and the Observer continued it when the News ceased operations in the 1980s.
Students recognized through the program “want to change the world with their actions,” Charlotte Observer Publisher Ann Caulkins said.
Their future career plans include civil rights attorney, environmental engineer, doctor, psychiatrist, microbiologist and teacher, to name a few.
“It was so difficult to select our top 10,” Caulkins said. “These scholars have given so much of their precious time to others. While they all maintain high GPAs and are very involved in school activities, they still found the time to go on mission trips, volunteer in medical centers, tutor others, dedicate time at a senior center, work at a camp for special needs adults, lead inclusion efforts at their schools or participate in a homeless ministry.
“These students represent the best and the brightest. They will change the world and make it a better place for all.”
The scholarship recipients are:
▪ Sophia Abedi, Hopewell High School.
▪ Steven Arita-Murcia, West Mecklenburg High School.
▪ Savannah Bridges, Rock Hill High School.
▪ Carmen Duran, Discovery High School (Catawba).
▪ Gabe Goldhagen, Ardrey Kell High School.
▪ Myah Hobgood, West Charlotte High School.
▪ Alex Helms, Weddington High School.
▪ Simeon Holmes, Cato Middle College.
▪ Korina Kempthorn, Lake Norman High School.
▪ Mimi Wahid, Cannon School.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Judges
▪ Arthur Griffin, former chairman of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board and retired senior vice president of McGraw-Hill Education.
▪ Kathryn Hill, President and CEO of the Levine Museum of the New South
▪ Lee Keesler, CEO of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library
▪ Stick Williams, retired vice president of corporate community affairs for Duke Energy, and retired president of The Duke Energy Foundation.
▪ Ann Caulkins, Publisher of the Charlotte Observer
▪ Sherry Chisenhall, Executive Editor of the Charlotte Observer
