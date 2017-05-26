2017 Charlotte Observer All-Star Scholars

The All-Star Scholars program, now in its 61st year, recognizes students from across the Charlotte region based on academic performance, citizenship, community service and extracurricular activities. Here’s the complete list of students nominated by their schools.
Hopewell High School: Sophia Abedi
Charlotte Catholic High School: Uwade Akhere
Parkwood High School: Matthew Alexander
Piedmont High School: Logan Allio
West Mecklenburg High School: Steven Arita-Murcia
York Comprehensive High School: Michael Avore
Union Academy: Christian Babb
A.L. Brown High School: Allison Victoria Baker
Northwestern High School: Ethan Barkley
Olympic High School - Math, Engineering, Technology and Science: Samantha Bates
South Point High School: Melanie Erin Beam
Nation Ford High School: Camille Renee Beck
Mooresville High School: Joshua Belcher
Rocky River High School: Rebecca Bernard
North Mecklenburg High School: Christopher Blackey
South Pointe High School: Joseph Blackman
Kings Mountain High School: Gretchen Boyles
Cox Mill High School: Angelica Brice
Rock Hill High School: Savannah Bridges
Cuthbertson High School: Frances Brown
Hickory High School: Reileigh Brown
North Iredell High School: Payton Ellis Buchanan
North Mecklenburg High School: Emma Calhoun
Bessemer City High School: Abigail Carroll
Charlotte Latin School: Katrina Chandra
Rock Hill High School: Colton Clyburn
Providence Day School: David Conlin
Fred T. Foard High School: Margaret Cummings
East Lincoln High School: Jacob Dallin
West Mecklenburg High School: Naly Dagout
Mount Pleasant High School: Rachel Davis
Forest Hills High School: Chloe Deason
Discovery High School: Carmen Duran
Highland School of Technology: Sarah Elizabeth Eagan
Harding University High School: Briana Edwards
Forestview High School: Caroline Eisenhuth
Myers Park High School: Barbara Euripides
Olympic High School - Executive Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development: Kaylyn Evans
Butler High School: Emily Falcon
Mooresville High School: Rachel Faulkenberry
Northwest Cabarrus High School: Anna Fink
South Mecklenburg High School: Samuel Friedman
Bunker Hill High School: Savannah Frye
Charlotte Country Day School: Caroline Funderburg
Fort Mill High School: Leah Gardner
Lincoln Charter High School: Megan Gavel
East Mecklenburg High School: Arjun Ghodasara
Ardrey Kell High School: Gabriel Goldhagen
Covenant Day School: Ellen Goodling
Newton-Conover High School: Shelby Graff
Northwest Cabarrus High School: Natalie Graham
Mallard Creek High School: Michyla Greene
Hough High School: Caroline Guice
Gaston Christian School: Stratton Guy
Jay M. Robinson High School: Christine Halterman
Buford High School: Emma Hammond
Northwestern High School: Audrey Rebecca Hartis
Weddington High School: Alexander Helms
Central Academy of Technology and Arts: Elizabeth Helms
West Iredell High School: Bryant Herren
North Lincoln High School: Austin King Hilburn
West Charlotte High School: Myah Hobgood
Cato Middle College: Simeon Holmes
Cherryville High School: Aulden Michael Hopper
Mallard Creek High School: Brooks Hudson
Concord First Assembly Academy: Colleen Hutchinson
Butler High School: Paige Jacky
Concord High School: Caroline Jewell
South Mecklenburg High School: Lucas Johnson
Harding University High School: Daylen Jones
Lake Normal High School: Korina Kempthorn
Lincolnton High School: Brandon Keneda
Hickory Ridge High School: Kelsie Naomi King
South Pointe High School: Lucille Kirkpatrick
Piedmont High School: Samantha Kodikara
Butler High School: Clara Leonard
Hickory Ridge High School: Ester Lin
Olympic - The School of Biotechnology: Melanie Loor-Luna
Garinger High School: Gwendolyn Love
Vance High School: Clara Maddox
Pine Lake Preparatory: MacKenzie Maddox
Vance High School: Vicky Mai
Cox Mill High School: Connor Malmstrom
Hough High School: Coleman Manchester
Ashbrook High School: Manolito Mantecon
Myers Park High School: Morgan McKinzie
Statesville High School: Jennifer McLain
Clover High School: Zander McNiece
Fort Mill High School: Apoorva Mehta
Clover High School: Catherine Grace Miller
South Mecklenburg High School: Arianna Moazzami
Kings Mountain High School: Abigail Morehouse
Concord High School: Karsen Motsinger
South Iredell High School: Sally Mullis
Olympic High School - Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Advanced Manufacturing: Rachel Nguyen
Marvin Ridge High School: Calvin Obika
Independence High School: Timothy O’Brien-Pifer
Providence High School: Jacob Oringel
Mallard Creek High School: Sasha Pereira
Rocky River High School: Moriah Perry
Lake Norman Charter: Alexander Ponce
Northwest School of the Arts: Tonaysia Price
North Gaston High School: Kinlee Pruitt
Nation Ford High School: Liliana Martinez Ramirez
Porter Ridge High School: Samantha Rankin
Marvin Ridge High School: Caroline Repke
Clover High School: Allison Roberts
West Lincoln High School: Andrew Charles Rutledge
Providence High School: Mark Schachner
Challenger Early College: Katelyn Shadowens
East Mecklenburg High School: Isaac Sheridan
Charlotte Catholic High School: Jacob Sheridan
Northwestern High School: Andrew W. Shipman
Independence High School: Matthew Simcox
York Preparatory Academy: Emma Caroline Smith
York Comprehensive High School: Benjamin Allen Spencer
South Iredell High School: Sophia Spock
Hickory Grove Christian School: Claire Stewart
Maiden High School: Jarett Alan Story
Sun Valley High School: Shane W. Stout
Hunter Huss High School: Amelia Taylor
Olympic-Renaissance School of Arts and Technology: Jamia Templeton
Independence High School: Steven Tran
Hough High School: Victoria Tran
West Charlotte High School: Lizette Vences
Cannon School: Miriam Imani Wahid
Hopewell High School: Bryson Walcott
Lake Norman High School: Nicholas Ward
Phillip O. Berry High School: Nyana Wattie
Ashbrook High School: Caroline Womack
Charlotte Christian School: Abigail Yoh
Fort Mill High School: Olivia Young
