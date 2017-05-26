Education

May 26, 2017 5:03 PM

2017 Charlotte Observer All-Star Scholars

Observer Staff

The All-Star Scholars program, now in its 61st year, recognizes students from across the Charlotte region based on academic performance, citizenship, community service and extracurricular activities. Here’s the complete list of students nominated by their schools.

Hopewell High School: Sophia Abedi

Charlotte Catholic High School: Uwade Akhere

Parkwood High School: Matthew Alexander

Piedmont High School: Logan Allio

West Mecklenburg High School: Steven Arita-Murcia

York Comprehensive High School: Michael Avore

Union Academy: Christian Babb

A.L. Brown High School: Allison Victoria Baker

Northwestern High School: Ethan Barkley

Olympic High School - Math, Engineering, Technology and Science: Samantha Bates

South Point High School: Melanie Erin Beam

Nation Ford High School: Camille Renee Beck

Mooresville High School: Joshua Belcher

Rocky River High School: Rebecca Bernard

North Mecklenburg High School: Christopher Blackey

South Pointe High School: Joseph Blackman

Kings Mountain High School: Gretchen Boyles

Cox Mill High School: Angelica Brice

Rock Hill High School: Savannah Bridges

Cuthbertson High School: Frances Brown

Hickory High School: Reileigh Brown

North Iredell High School: Payton Ellis Buchanan

North Mecklenburg High School: Emma Calhoun

Bessemer City High School: Abigail Carroll

Charlotte Latin School: Katrina Chandra

Rock Hill High School: Colton Clyburn

Providence Day School: David Conlin

Fred T. Foard High School: Margaret Cummings

East Lincoln High School: Jacob Dallin

West Mecklenburg High School: Naly Dagout

Mount Pleasant High School: Rachel Davis

Forest Hills High School: Chloe Deason

Discovery High School: Carmen Duran

Highland School of Technology: Sarah Elizabeth Eagan

Harding University High School: Briana Edwards

Forestview High School: Caroline Eisenhuth

Myers Park High School: Barbara Euripides

Olympic High School - Executive Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development: Kaylyn Evans

Butler High School: Emily Falcon

Mooresville High School: Rachel Faulkenberry

Northwest Cabarrus High School: Anna Fink

South Mecklenburg High School: Samuel Friedman

Bunker Hill High School: Savannah Frye

Charlotte Country Day School: Caroline Funderburg

Fort Mill High School: Leah Gardner

Lincoln Charter High School: Megan Gavel

East Mecklenburg High School: Arjun Ghodasara

Ardrey Kell High School: Gabriel Goldhagen

Covenant Day School: Ellen Goodling

Newton-Conover High School: Shelby Graff

Northwest Cabarrus High School: Natalie Graham

Mallard Creek High School: Michyla Greene

Hough High School: Caroline Guice

Gaston Christian School: Stratton Guy

Jay M. Robinson High School: Christine Halterman

Buford High School: Emma Hammond

Northwestern High School: Audrey Rebecca Hartis

Weddington High School: Alexander Helms

Central Academy of Technology and Arts: Elizabeth Helms

West Iredell High School: Bryant Herren

North Lincoln High School: Austin King Hilburn

West Charlotte High School: Myah Hobgood

Cato Middle College: Simeon Holmes

Cherryville High School: Aulden Michael Hopper

Mallard Creek High School: Brooks Hudson

Concord First Assembly Academy: Colleen Hutchinson

Butler High School: Paige Jacky

Concord High School: Caroline Jewell

South Mecklenburg High School: Lucas Johnson

Harding University High School: Daylen Jones

Lake Normal High School: Korina Kempthorn

Lincolnton High School: Brandon Keneda

Hickory Ridge High School: Kelsie Naomi King

South Pointe High School: Lucille Kirkpatrick

Piedmont High School: Samantha Kodikara

Butler High School: Clara Leonard

Hickory Ridge High School: Ester Lin

Olympic - The School of Biotechnology: Melanie Loor-Luna

Garinger High School: Gwendolyn Love

Vance High School: Clara Maddox

Pine Lake Preparatory: MacKenzie Maddox

Vance High School: Vicky Mai

Cox Mill High School: Connor Malmstrom

Hough High School: Coleman Manchester

Ashbrook High School: Manolito Mantecon

Myers Park High School: Morgan McKinzie

Statesville High School: Jennifer McLain

Clover High School: Zander McNiece

Fort Mill High School: Apoorva Mehta

Clover High School: Catherine Grace Miller

South Mecklenburg High School: Arianna Moazzami

Kings Mountain High School: Abigail Morehouse

Concord High School: Karsen Motsinger

South Iredell High School: Sally Mullis

Olympic High School - Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Advanced Manufacturing: Rachel Nguyen

Marvin Ridge High School: Calvin Obika

Independence High School: Timothy O’Brien-Pifer

Providence High School: Jacob Oringel

Mallard Creek High School: Sasha Pereira

Rocky River High School: Moriah Perry

Lake Norman Charter: Alexander Ponce

Northwest School of the Arts: Tonaysia Price

North Gaston High School: Kinlee Pruitt

Nation Ford High School: Liliana Martinez Ramirez

Porter Ridge High School: Samantha Rankin

Marvin Ridge High School: Caroline Repke

Clover High School: Allison Roberts

West Lincoln High School: Andrew Charles Rutledge

Providence High School: Mark Schachner

Challenger Early College: Katelyn Shadowens

East Mecklenburg High School: Isaac Sheridan

Charlotte Catholic High School: Jacob Sheridan

Northwestern High School: Andrew W. Shipman

Independence High School: Matthew Simcox

York Preparatory Academy: Emma Caroline Smith

York Comprehensive High School: Benjamin Allen Spencer

South Iredell High School: Sophia Spock

Hickory Grove Christian School: Claire Stewart

Maiden High School: Jarett Alan Story

Sun Valley High School: Shane W. Stout

Hunter Huss High School: Amelia Taylor

Olympic-Renaissance School of Arts and Technology: Jamia Templeton

Independence High School: Steven Tran

Hough High School: Victoria Tran

West Charlotte High School: Lizette Vences

Cannon School: Miriam Imani Wahid

Hopewell High School: Bryson Walcott

Lake Norman High School: Nicholas Ward

Phillip O. Berry High School: Nyana Wattie

Ashbrook High School: Caroline Womack

Charlotte Christian School: Abigail Yoh

Fort Mill High School: Olivia Young

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Residents make a final plea on student assignment

Residents make a final plea on student assignment 1:54

Residents make a final plea on student assignment
$25,000 for Miracle 0:55

$25,000 for Miracle
Volunteers build outdoor garden classroom at Idlewild Elementary 1:22

Volunteers build outdoor garden classroom at Idlewild Elementary

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos