Public education advocates will rally in Charlotte, DC and other cities Saturday

Charlotte will be among several cities holding marches and rallies in support of public education on Saturday. The main March for Public Education will be in Washington, D.C.
Cait Valezquez of Lake Wylie, one of the organizers of the 10 a.m. gathering at Charlotte’s Marshall Park, said national issues, such as U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ support for vouchers, motivated the gatherings. The national vision statement calls for supporting “equity, inclusion, accountability, a well-funded institution, and the right to organize.”
Speakers at the Charlotte march will also talk about local education issues and challenges. Details: southeastpublicedmarch@gmail.com.
Ann Doss Helms
