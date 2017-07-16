California educators protest President Donald Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary in January.
California educators protest President Donald Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary in January. Reed Saxon AP
California educators protest President Donald Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary in January. Reed Saxon AP

Education

July 16, 2017 6:45 PM

Public education advocates will rally in Charlotte, DC and other cities Saturday

By Ann Doss Helms

ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte will be among several cities holding marches and rallies in support of public education on Saturday. The main March for Public Education will be in Washington, D.C.

Cait Valezquez of Lake Wylie, one of the organizers of the 10 a.m. gathering at Charlotte’s Marshall Park, said national issues, such as U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ support for vouchers, motivated the gatherings. The national vision statement calls for supporting “equity, inclusion, accountability, a well-funded institution, and the right to organize.”

Speakers at the Charlotte march will also talk about local education issues and challenges. Details: southeastpublicedmarch@gmail.com.

Ann Doss Helms

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

CMS' new Manager of Culinary Development addresses controversy surrounding his job

CMS' new Manager of Culinary Development addresses controversy surrounding his job 4:11

CMS' new Manager of Culinary Development addresses controversy surrounding his job
What students will see when Movement School opens 1:05

What students will see when Movement School opens
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools get a new superintendent 1:33

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools get a new superintendent

View More Video