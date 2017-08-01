Panel votes 5-1 against future litigation for UNC Center for Civil Rights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Stakes are high at four CMS year-round schools Pause 0:52 This is what happened at the CMS job fair 4:11 CMS' new Manager of Culinary Development addresses controversy surrounding his job 1:05 What students will see when Movement School opens 1:33 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools get a new superintendent 1:42 New superintendent makes his rounds before taking over 2:43 Superintendent Ann Clark reflects on her 34 year career with CMS 1:33 West Meck students walk together for the last time 2:23 West Charlotte high senior serves low-income students in spare time 1:47 Youngest of 13 is Chapel Hill bound this fall Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Protesters greeted members of a UNC Board of Governors committee before their meeting today in which they voted 5-1 to approve a proposal banning the UNC Center for Civil Rights from representing clients and litigating. Inside the meeting, major players debated the effect of the ban on UNC's reputation. Video by Casey Toth, Photo by Chris Seward Herald-Sun

