How did Northwest get a $9 million theater? School bonds, fame and a family tie ... Northwest School of the Arts, which has produced such nationally known performers as Eva Noblezada, has long done its amazing work in a dilapidated building. This week it opens a new $9 million arts center that includes a 600-seat theater and an art gallery. Northwest School of the Arts, which has produced such nationally known performers as Eva Noblezada, has long done its amazing work in a dilapidated building. This week it opens a new $9 million arts center that includes a 600-seat theater and an art gallery. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

