The Charlotte Observer is hosting two school fairs for parents in November.
Education

Charlotte Observer to host two regional school fairs in November

October 10, 2017 2:32 PM

Parents, it’s time to gear up for school shopping season.

The Charlotte Observer Regional Schools Fairs are returning this November. We will have two events, both 5-7:30 p.m.: One at South County Regional Library on Nov. 9 catering to families in the southern half of the region, the second at North County Regional Library on Nov. 14 catering to families who live in the northern half. Each fair will feature Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, as well as private, religious and charter schools located in those zones.

As a bonus this year, we will have consultants from Charlotte School Search offering 30-minute sessions to help parents understand their many options. Both events are free; parents who pre-register will be entered into a drawing for four tickets to a Hornets game.

The Regional School Fair Details

What: Two fairs in November - one at the South County Regional Library, one at the North County Regional Library

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 (South County) and Nov. 14 (North County)

Schools: CMS, private and charters will be invited to participate

Format: Fair will run continuously, while consultants from Charlotte School Search will hold a Q&A from 5:15-6 p.m. and 6:15-7 p.m.

Pre-register: The event is free, but parents who pre-register will be entered to win four tickets to a Hornets game.

