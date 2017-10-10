Sterling Elementary School became the focus of parent and media questions after CMS announced Monday night it would be close Tuesday because of a threat investigation.
Pineville school reopens after two-state investigation of domestic violence threat

October 10, 2017 4:28 PM

Sterling Elementary School in Pineville will reopen Wednesday after being closed because of a domestic violence threat to a staff member, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday afternoon.

District official said they believed the threat, which involved a fugitive, could have endangered students and staff at the school. The person, who was not identified, was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Monday night. The investigation spans two states and involved several police agencies.

The district closed the school Tuesday, citing “an abundance of caution.”

Here’s what CMS had to say Tuesday:

“On the afternoon of Monday, October 9, 2017 Kannapolis Police notified CMS of a heightened possible safety and security risk at Sterling Elementary stemming from a domestic situation involving a Sterling Elementary staff member. Out of an abundance of caution and based on information from law enforcement officials, CMS District and Sterling Elementary leadership made the decision to close Sterling Elementary on Tuesday, October 10.”

“During the evening of October 9, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a fugitive whom they had reason to believe posed a potential safety and security risk to CMS students and personnel at Sterling Elementary. The individual remains in custody pending extradition.”

“On the morning of October 10, law enforcement officials notified CMS that there is no continuing safety and security risk at Sterling Elementary. CMS cannot identify the staff member involved or provide further details on the nature of the domestic dispute in order to protect personnel privacy.”

“CMS directs inquiries about the on-going investigation to local law enforcement in Michigan.”

“Law enforcement has conducted a thorough check of Sterling Elementary buildings and grounds. Counseling and protective staff are in place at Sterling Elementary and ready to support any student, family member or staff seeking assistance.”

