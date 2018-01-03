More Videos

Education

Bundle up – some classrooms may be chilly but CMS sticks to schedule in cold weather

By Ann Doss Helms

ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

January 03, 2018 12:59 PM

UPDATED 28 MINUTES AGO

Your kids may have had to switch classrooms to stay warm on Wednesday, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bucked the regional trend and rolled its buses on time when students returned from winter break.

CMS officials said they’ll continue monitoring forecasts for dangerously cold weather and the possibility of snow. They plan to announce their decision about Thursday’s start time Wednesday afternoon. But they said they faced no major problems rolling about 1,100 buses at the regular predawn time on Wednesday, the first day back.

Many nearby districts returned from break Tuesday and delayed their start by two hours. “We had an extra day to prepare, and we took that,” said spokesman Tracy Russ.

About 2,400 North Mecklenburg High students got Wednesday off because a boiler problem shut off heat to much of the school. They’re expected to return Thursday, with a makeup day to be announced.

“Fewer than 50” of the district’s 176 schools opened despite heating problems in some classrooms or hallways, frozen pipes and other weather-related challenges, according to the district. Students were moved out of unheated areas until repairs could be made.

“Many of the identified issues have already been repaired,” Russ said early Wednesday afternoon. “These issues have not halted the educational process at any school with the exception of North Meck.”

The possibility of Wednesday afternoon snow spurred early dismissal in Wake County and several districts east of Charlotte, including neighboring Union County.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to be below 20 degrees the rest of this week. Russ said staff spent Tuesday checking buses to make sure they started and brake lines hadn’t frozen, then hit the lots early Wednesday to make another round of checks.

About 28,000 students have signed up for Here Comes the Bus, a tracking app that debuted this fall and gives parents real-time updates on whether each child’s bus is on schedule. Families should also watch for announcements on the CMS Twitter and Facebook accounts, both @CharMeckSchools.

homeless cold_01
Jedida Blaise, right, huddles up with Nivayah Robinson in the cold as people line up to get food and shelter on a cold evening last week at Urban Ministry Center, waiting for overnight stays in houses of worship.With dangerous cold looming, shelters and advocates for the homeless are scrambling to get people off the streets.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms

